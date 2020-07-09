Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Guardiola has 'never seen a player' like David Silva

By

Manchester, July 9: Pep Guardiola claimed he has never seen a player like David Silva following the midfielder's performance in Manchester City's 5-0 hammering of Newcastle United.

Silva set up goals for Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling and scored a fine free-kick as City made light work of Steve Bruce's men in Wednesday's Premier League clash.

The Spain playmaker now has 121 assists in his City career and has reached 10 in all competitions in each of his 10 seasons with the club.

Silva will have just two more home league games before leaving City at the end of the season, with his farewell dampened by the fact supporters cannot attend games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Manager Guardiola still expects a packed house for Silva's planned testimonial, though, as he believes the 34-year-old is a player unlike any other.

"The level he is having I think is the best of this season," Guardiola told BT Sport. "He's playing really, really good. Okay, the fans are not here, but he's coming back to make the farewell game in front of the fans.

"He's an incredible legend. He's a huge competitor. In small spaces, in the pockets, I never saw a player like him."

City's resounding win came after their shock 1-0 loss to Southampton, their ninth in the league this season.

Guardiola was happy with his side's clinical edge given he felt they created better chances in the defeat at St Mary's Stadium, with his main focus now on the coming FA Cup semi-final with Arsenal and the Champions League last-16 second leg against Real Madrid in August.

"We played good, the same level of the last game," he said. "It was a good performance and today we scored the goals that we missed in the last game.

"We created more chances in the game against Southampton but we could not convert. We are preparing for the games against Arsenal and Madrid.

"Everyone wants to play. I try to let them play as much as possible all the time. They deserve it. I don't just want to select 11 players. We try to convince them that all of us are going to achieve what's ahead this season."

More DAVID SILVA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BAR 1 - 0 ESP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 9, 2020, 1:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue