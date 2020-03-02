Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

'Three in a row is incredible' – Man City boss Guardiola savours another EFL Cup success

By Chris Myson
Guardiola

London, March 2: Pep Guardiola expressed his delight at Manchester City's "incredible" run of EFL Cup success after his side saw off Aston Villa to win the trophy for a third straight year.

First-half goals from Sergio Aguero and Rodri proved enough for City at Wembley on Sunday (March 1), despite Villa striker Mbwana Samatta replying before the interval.

The 2-1 win means City have come out on top in five of the last seven editions of the tournament, with Guardiola at the helm for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 final victories over Arsenal, Chelsea and Villa respectively.

"Three times in a row is a big success," Guardiola said, per BBC Sport.

"It is the consistency - incredible.

"It was awesome. We struggled in the first minutes and the last ones. They had two clear chances in the first minutes but we played really well, especially in the second half.

"The game was good. Phil [Foden] was clinical. It is a big success, our second title of the season with the Community Shield, it is so nice."

Guardiola believes his determination to take every competition seriously has been rewarded with City's run of silverware in a tournament they have now won seven times in their history, a total only bettered by Liverpool's eight.

He added: "We have won a lot. I tried when we arrive [to ensure] every game we play we try to win it, every competition we try to win it. Three times in a row being here and winning is great."

More PEP GUARDIOLA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 1:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 2, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue