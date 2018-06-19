Personal chef, doctor, nutrition - the fitness team of Cristiano Ronaldo

Bangalore, June 19: Have you ever wondered how Cristiano Ronaldo rose to the pinnacle of world football through Manchester United, Real Madrid and he gave another detailed display of his genius slamming a hat-trick against Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia.
The answer is very simple - the attention to detail of Ronaldo. His efforts that border on manic to attain and maintain peak fitness drive Ronaldo. His one time team-mate Rio Ferdinand threw some light into the Ronaldo World.
"He was the first person I saw employing a nutritionist, a doctor, a personal physio, a chef,' Ferdinand said BBC Sports.
"They came and lived in his house more or less, he lived a couple of doors up from me. Go into his house it was like a carnival, people walking around, I used to think "wow, what's going on here?," said Ferdinand.
"But he invested in himself to become the best in the world and he left Manchester United as the best player in the world," he said.
Ronaldo, who left United for Real Madrid in 2009, has won five Ballon d'Ors and it took him just four minutes to open the scoring against Spain on Friday from the penalty spot.
"I feel like a fanboy if I'm honest, the way I talk about him,' Ferdinand said.
"He is just a ridiculous professional, take the talent and put that to one side, you can have so much talent.
"The mentality is key to everything about Cristiano Ronaldo, to sustain that level across 10-12 years, five Ballon d'Ors, winning all these trophies that he's got.
"To do that you need a particular mentality, the drive, the determination, to year on year try and improve. That's what sets him apart. That's what makes him special," he said.
