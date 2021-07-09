Peru vs Colombia Copa America 2021: Dream11 prediction, head to head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, July 9: After falling short of their ultimate objective at Copa America 2021, Peru and Colombia will play for pride when they lock horns in third-place play-off in the capital city of Brazil on Friday (July 9).
Both teams had a remarkable campaign, but just fell short in the semi-final. Peru were unable to repeat their run to the final from two years ago as they narrowly lost 1-0 to Brazil, while Colombia were devasted after losing on penalties against Argentina.
Colombia battled to a 1-1 draw in regulation time with Luiz Diaz cancelling out an early opener from the Argentines. But the La Tricolor eventually lost 3-2 in the shootout thanks to Emiliano Martinez heroics.
As there is a high voltage encounter between Brazil and Argentina in the final, a third-place fixture is really not something most will be excited about. However, there is no doubt, the two teams will play for the pride.
Peru vs Colombia Match Details and Kick Off Time in India
Date: 10th July 2021
Time: 5:30 am (IST)
Venue: Estadio Nacional de Brasilia, Brazil
TV Channel: Sony TEN 2 SD & HD, Sony TEN 3 SD & HD and Sony Six
Live streaming: Sony LIV and JioTV
Peru vs Colombia Key Players
Colombia: La Tricolor have been defensively compact in this tournament thanks to Yerry Mina's leadership and his presence at the backline has been a key factor. He will now face an attacking Peru side, who have scored eight goals already in this tournament.
The Everton defender will have to be alert of the movements of striker Gianluca Lapadula. If he can manage to keep him quiet with tight marking, Colombia can take the bite out of Peru’s attacks, and be on the driver's seat.
Peru: Renato Tapia has been the standout player for Peru in this tournament despite playing as a defensive midfielder. He was the only shining spot against Brazil bringing energy to Peru’s game and posing a challenge for Brazil’s impressive offence. He may have to maintain the same rhythm against Colombia for Peru to take the honours.
Peru vs Colombia Head to Head
Meetings so far: 67
Colombia wins: 26
Draws: 22
Peru wins: 19
Last Meeting: Peru 2-1 Colombia
Peru vs Colombia Dream11 Prediction
On paper Colombia hold a slight advantage, but they lost to Peru 2-1 in the group stages. And at this point, both sides will be looking to end the tournament with a positive result. So, an exciting and even contest could be on the cards.
Peru vs Colombia Probable Line-ups
Colombia Predicted Line-up (4-4-2): David Ospina; Daniel Munoz, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sanchez, William Tesillo; Juan Cuadrado, William Barrios, Gustavo Cuellar, Lias Diaz; Duvan Zapata, Miguel Borja.
Peru Predicted Line-up (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Aldo Corzo, Christian Ramos, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco; Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun; Andre Carrillo, Sergio Pena, Christian Cueva; Gianluca Lapadula.
My Dream11 Team
Goalkeeper - David Ospina
Defenders - Yerry Mina, William Tesillo, Christian Ramos
Midfielders - Juan Cuadrado, Lias Diaz, Gustavo Cuellar, Andre Carrillo, Sergio Pena
Strikers - Gianluca Lapadula (Captain), Duvan Zapata (Vice-Captain)