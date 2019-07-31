PES reveal latest cover stars – and there’s one very different inclusion

Bengaluru, July 31: Popular game developers Konami have finally revealed their cover stars for their latest edition of the Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) franchise, PES 2020, however, there’s one very eerie inclusion.
Last week FIFA confirmed that Eden Hazard and Virgil van Dijk would be the two players gracing the latest cover of their game and now PES has tweeted their edition for the upcoming year. Usually, their covers only feature one superstar, but this year they've gone for four.
Mostly, superstars, like Lionel Messi, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney etc generally feature for the popular game cover but this year Konami have gone a bit rogue with their choices. Although they have included the Barcelona star as one of the faces but surprisingly the other three faces featuring the cover actually don't attract such global presence.
Given that the Bianconeri are available exclusively on the upcoming game, many fans assumed Cristiano Ronaldo would be the face of PES 2020. However, the makers chose to include midfielder Miralem Pjanic in it while Bayern's Ganbry also got a place in it but the most shocking inclusion has to be Manchester United's academy starlet Scott McTominay.
Here it is! The OFFICIAL reveal of our Global cover for #eFootballPES2020, which launches on September 10th! pic.twitter.com/er682J68ku
Though McTominay is a growing star in the United ranks, his addition is confusing, to say the least. He made 22 appearances for the Red Devils last season in midfield, scoring two goals in the process and not even one of the popular names of the side.
United and PES owners Konami last month signed a long-term partnership that will see United finally be licensed in the game.
Victor Lindelof, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, and Paul Pogba were all selected to promote the upcoming PES 2020. However, McTominay was surprisingly chosen as Konami's ambassador.
Nevertheless, McTominay is not the first player to star on the cover of PES or FIFA that has stunned fans. Jordan Henderson appeared next to Messi on the front of FIFA 16 while on FIFA 13’s cover, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Hart also starred.
PES 2020 is now available across three platforms – PlayStation 4, XBOX One and on personal computers via Steam and it will be officially released on 10th September.