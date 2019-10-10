Football
Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Cech joins Guildford Phoenix ice hockey team

By Joe Wright
Petr Cech

London, October 10: Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has signed for ice hockey team Guildford Phoenix.

The 37-year-old ended his football career after making his final appearance as the Gunners lost the Europa League final 4-1 to Chelsea in May.

Cech has wasted little time in getting back into competitive sport, though, having agreed a deal to turn out for Guildford Phoenix in his debut season.

Speaking to his new side's official website, Cech said: "I am delighted to have the opportunity to play with the Phoenix to get match experience.

"I hope I can help this young team to achieve their goals for the season and try to win as many games as possible when I have the chance to play.

"After 20 years of professional football, this is going to be a wonderful experience for me to play the game I loved to watch and play as a kid."

Head coach Andy Hemmings added: "The signing of Petr is massive for the Phoenix. He is a great guy who trains hard and I cannot wait to see him make his debut."

A four-time Premier League champion and a Champions League winner with Chelsea, Cech is the most-capped player in the Czech Republic's history, with 124 senior appearances.

He won the FA Cup with Arsenal after spending four years with the Gunners following his exit from Stamford Bridge.

Cech rejoined Chelsea after his retirement to take up the role of Technical Advisor.

Story first published: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 1:20 [IST]
