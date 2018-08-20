Petr Cech ready to adapt a new role at Arsenal under Unai Emery

London, Aug 20: Arsenal keeper Petr Cech has suggested he is happy to adjust with different tactics of new manager Unai Emery and will do his best to remain as team's number one.
The former Chelsea keeper faced the backlash from the Gunners for his shaky display during their 2-0 curtain-raiser defeat game against defending Champions Manchester City but Emery stuck with him during their 3-2 defeat at the hands of Chelsea too.
Petr Cech almost scores one of the worst own goals of all time. #AFC pic.twitter.com/7goWM7v7Ew— The PL Zone (@TPLZNE) August 12, 2018
Cech made some fine saves in the game, however, still did not look suitable with the ball at his feet. Emery relies on a goalkeeper who is good at his feet and starts the attacking buildup from the back. It is believed that the Gunners signed highly-rated Bayer Leverkusen keeper Bernd Leno for the same.
However, in the first two games, the young German did not get the opportunity as Emery hinted the player is not ready yet. While discussing the different method of his new manager Cech now has suggested he is capable of thriving under the Spaniard boss and believes he will be more suited the more the season progresses.
He said: "I think every manager has his way of playing and obviously I see much more of the ball because we build up from the back, but as I said it’s the way that it is and you can see that I’m happy to help and be the spare man.
"We’re improving as a team altogether and the same applies to everyone – you have to show the manager that you’re good enough to play.
"We have a squad of 23 players and everyone in the squad needs to be ready to show the manager that they deserve a spot.
Petr Cech— Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) August 12, 2018
57 touches - only Guendouzi had more for Arsenal
42 passes - didn’t attempt more than 39 in any PL game last season
6 saves - only Fabri made more in PL this weekend pic.twitter.com/zqvnkuwnRW
This is the first time since 1992 that Arsenal suffered two back to back defeats in the opening two games. The North London side almost surrendered against Manchester City in the first game, however, showed improvement against Chelsea after trailing by 2-0 to make it 2-2 only to lose it 3-2.
And the 36-year-old keeper who played a key part in restricting the goals only at three has pointed out that the team is now training with different methodology under Emery and surely the improvement is there but it would need time to work on the field fully.
"It’s not been easy, but sometimes that’s the way it is and you learn the hard way," he added.
"We improved again from the last game, so having seen the work that we put in every day and the way that the team response to things we do, I’m pretty positive we are on the right way to improve."
After a string of big games, Arsenal however now will face comparative easy fixture in the next eight game and surely Emery will look into this now minutely to turn the ship steadily.
Emery will next face West Ham at home who has also suffered two back to back defeats.