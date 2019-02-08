Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Jones signs new Manchester United contract

By
Phil Jones
Manchester United have secured the future of another player, announcing Phil Jones has signed a new four-year contract.

Bengaluru, February 8: Phil Jones has signed a new four-year contract at Manchester United, the club have confirmed.

Jones is the third player to be given a new deal since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as interim manager, following in the footsteps of Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial, and the Norwegian is delighted he has agreed to stay.

"We are pleased to announce @PhilJones4 has signed a new contract with #MUFC.> the club announced on their Twitter handle.

Jones was upbeat after signing the new deal.

"I am delighted to have signed a new contract. Manchester United has been a big part of my life for eight years and I love everything about this club.
"I am excited about the challenges that lie ahead of us as we prepare for a very busy period in the season. I would like to thank Ole and the coaching staff for their continued support in my development."

Solskjaer shared his views.

"Phil knows what it takes to be a Manchester United player, he has won the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League and is now one of the senior players within the team.

"He is coming up to his 27th birthday and entering into his prime years as a centre half. We are delighted Phil has committed his future to the club."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 14:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue