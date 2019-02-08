Jones signs new Manchester United contract

Bengaluru, February 8: Phil Jones has signed a new four-year contract at Manchester United, the club have confirmed.
Jones is the third player to be given a new deal since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as interim manager, following in the footsteps of Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial, and the Norwegian is delighted he has agreed to stay.
"We are pleased to announce @PhilJones4 has signed a new contract with #MUFC.> the club announced on their Twitter handle.
Jones was upbeat after signing the new deal.
"I am delighted to have signed a new contract. Manchester United has been a big part of my life for eight years and I love everything about this club.
"I am excited about the challenges that lie ahead of us as we prepare for a very busy period in the season. I would like to thank Ole and the coaching staff for their continued support in my development."
Solskjaer shared his views.
"Phil knows what it takes to be a Manchester United player, he has won the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League and is now one of the senior players within the team.
"He is coming up to his 27th birthday and entering into his prime years as a centre half. We are delighted Phil has committed his future to the club."