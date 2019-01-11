Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Philippines 0 China 3: Wu Lei stars as Lippi's men progress

By Opta
WuLei - cropped

Dubai, Jan 11: China reached the last 16 of the Asian Cup after Wu Lei's double helped defeat the Philippines 3-0 in Abu Dhabi on Friday (January 11).

Marcello Lippi's men followed up their opening victory against Kyrgyzstan with another three points as Wu Lei lit up an otherwise forgettable encounter with a stunning goal in either half.

The Shanghai SIPG star posed China's chief threat throughout and was duly rewarded, while substitute Yu Dabao then netted with his first touch to add gloss to a deservedly one-sided scoreline late on.

China are now guaranteed to at least finish among the four best third-placed teams in the pool stage and can secure top spot in Group C in their final match against South Korea.

Asian Cup fixtures | Results | Points table

The two sides initially cancelled one another out in a scrappy start, before Wu Xi squandered the game's first real opportunity as he directed a header wide with the goal gaping after 33 minutes.

It was an effort of high quality that broke the deadlock, though, as Wu Lei sent a 20-yard curler over Michael Falkesgaard and into the top-left corner shortly before the break.

Wu Lei almost added another spectacular strike following the restart, but Falkesgaard was this time equal to his powerful first-time volley.

The 27-year-old would not be denied a second, however, and swivelled onto Hao Junmin's free-kick to arrow the ball beyond the helpless goalkeeper.

A sharp late stop from Falkesgaard did at least prevent a seemingly inevitable hat-trick, but Yu was introduced before the resulting corner and stooped to head into the net.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 1 - Stumps: PAK 17/2 (9.0 vs SAF 262
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, January 11, 2019, 21:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue