Aubameyang and Klopp claim Premier League awards for September

By Matt Dorman
Aubameyang
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp have been recognised for their success in September.

London, October 11: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been named the Premier League Player of the Month after scoring in each of his four appearances in September.

Arsenal striker Aubameyang netted a brace in a 2-2 draw at Watford and notched crucial equalisers against Tottenham and Manchester United, along with an 84th-minute winner in a come-from-behind 3-2 triumph over Aston Villa.

His five-goal haul helped the Gunners go unbeaten during the month after their August ended in a 3-1 loss to Liverpool.

Aubameyang now has seven for the season in the Premier League, one fewer than joint Golden Boot leaders Tammy Abraham and Sergio Aguero.

The former Borussia Dortmund star beat out Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, John McGinn, Ricardo Pereira, Son Heung-min and Callum Wilson to claim the honour for the second time in his career.

Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, has won the Manager of the Month award, adding to his August accolade.

Under the German's stewardship, Liverpool continued their perfect start to the campaign with victories over Newcastle United, Chelsea and Sheffield United.

Eddie Howe, Frank Lampard and Brendan Rodgers were the other bosses in contention.

Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 17:20 [IST]
