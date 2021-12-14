Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy after disciplinary breach

London, December 14: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy and will not be considered for selection to face West Ham following last week's disciplinary breach, the club has confirmed.
Mikel Arteta left Aubameyang out of the squad for the 3-0 weekend defeat of Southampton, confirming afterwards that the Gabon international was dropped for disciplinary reasons.
Aubameyang was reported to have returned to the club late after being granted a trip abroad, though Arteta did not elaborate on what the striker was being punished for.
Arteta did appear to suggest Aubameyang would be back in contention to face the Hammers on Wednesday (December 15), but Arsenal have since communicated he is to be left at home.
A club statement read: "Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday's match against West Ham United.
"We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed.
"We are fully focused on tomorrow's match."
This was not the first disciplinary breach from Aubameyang, who was also dropped in March due to tardiness - the previous month he was investigated after allegedly flouting coronavirus regulations.
He was appointed as captain by Unai Emery in November 2019 after Granit Xhaka had the armband taken off him.