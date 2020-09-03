Players Arsenal need to sell and buy

Kolkata, September 3: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has started his rebuilding work at the Emirates ahead of the new season with the Gunnes having already made four signings in the form of Gabriel Magalhaes, Willian, Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares while William Saliba and Mohamed Elneny have both returned to the Emirates following their loan spell.
However, the job is far from done if the Gunners want to compete at the top level and Arteta knows that and is therefore in the process of shaping up his squad for the upcoming season.
Here, we look at players the Gunners need to sell and buy ahead of the new season.
Players Arsenal need to sell
The first name on this list would be a high-profile one, but Arsenal desperately need to find buyers for Mesut Ozil. The German World Cup-winner has not even made the matchday squad since Premier League resumed after the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic enforced break. He also was not involved in Arsenal's FA Cup and Community Shield winning campaign. The 31-year-old is on a weekly wage of £350,000 and that simply is not justified.
Meanwhile, Arsenal have as many as seven options at the heart of the defence even after the departure of Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi should be the one shown the exit door. The 28-year-old has been decent under Arteta but he is too error-prone to be trusted for another season.
Matteo Guendouzi is another player who could be on his way out for his attitude issues and his sale should also generate a decent money to reinvest. Lucas Torreira and Hector Bellerin could also be sold for the right price with both players struggling to justify their places.
Players Arsenal need to sign
Arsenal have done pretty well to shore up their defence to a great extent and if the duo of Saliba and Gabriel manages to impress, the Gunners should not have too many problems defensively. The area they badly need to strengthen in in the middle. Thomas Partey is still believed to be Arteta's priority and the Gunners should do everything to get him on board.
Houssem Aouar of Lyon would be another brilliant addition to the Gunners' midfield. Dani Ceballos had an up-and-down season on loan and has been linked with a second second spell and Arteta should grab this opportunity to bring the talented Spaniard back at the club. Otherwise, Arsenal should also be looking to sign a striker but if only Alexandre Lacazette leaves.