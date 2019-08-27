Players PSG should consider signing as Neymar's replacement

Bengaluru, August 27: Two years ago, the whole football world was shocked as Paris Saint-Germain signed Neymar from Barcelona for a world record fee €222 million which was more than double of of the previous record of €105 million that Manchester United had to splash for the services of Paul Pogba from Juventus.
In just two years, Neymar looks to be more than done with PSG and seems to have his heart set on a return to Spain. Real Madrid are also interested in his services but it is his former club Barcelona who are looking to be in pole position to sign their former superstar back.
Letting Neymar go will not be an easy decision for PSG as they are in no financial crisis and will probably never have to face something like that, but they will have to part ways with the player who was expected to lead them to the list of European elites.
It will be a huge setback for the French champions and realistically replacing the Brazilian is not possible as the players of Neymar's calibre are all unrealistic targets. However, it is what it is and they will have to look at the market for replacements of the irreplaceable and here are three such players whom they should go for.
3. Isco
Isco, a former Euopean Golden Boy, has never been able to fulfil his true potential at Real Madrid and a big reason behind that is the Spaniard was never given a key role and a sense of responsibility that helps a player to push himself beyond his limits. The Spaniard is out of favour at Real Madrid and could be available for the right money. Isco is immensely talented but has never been able to produce on a consistent basis but if his form for the Spain national team is considered, he becomes a whole new player. At PSG, he could certainly thrive if offered the respect he misses at Real Madrid.
2. James Rodriguez
Ironically another Real Madrid player makes the list and possibly the Colombian is a more realistic and a more suitable one to replace Neymar. James Rodriguez is among the most talented footballers in the world but things have not gone his way in the past few seasons. He does not get along well with Zidane but looks set to stay at Bernabeu this season which could be even more catastrophic for his career. James clearly needs a new club, somewhere he is trusted and where he can become the main man and PSG certainly ticks those boxes.
3. Paulo Dybala
Paulo Dybala is facing a similar situation at Juventus to that of James at Real Madrid. Despite all his talent and his amazing contributions to Juventus over the years, the Argentine looks out of favour at the Turin club and is being pushed away from the club by new boss Maurizio Sarri. He rejected moves to both Spurs and Manchester United during the summer but PSG certainly is well above the two English clubs at the moment and he definitely can be the replacement for Neymar. Dybala would be the ideal like for like replacement of Neymar and should be right at the top of PSG's wishlist.