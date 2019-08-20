Players with most goals in their debut Premier League season with promoted sides

Bengaluru, Aug 20: Championship sides tend to shock everyone often but each year there is always a player or two who catch everyone’s attention.
Two gameweeks down the line, Norwich City's Teemu Pukki has already made headlines this term with his hat trick this week against Newcastle United. Now only time will tell if he carries on the form.
Besides him, many forwards from the lower side previously had shown a glimpse of their talents.
There have been plenty of forwards who have taken the Premier League by storm since its inception in 1992 just coming from a lower tier in his first season and eventually becoming a legend of the game.
Here we’ve taken a look back at five newly-promoted players with the most goals in their debut season albeit with the promoted sides.
1) Andy Cole - 34 goals
The joint-record for a Premier League season, Newcastle forward Andy Cole hit 34 goals during the 1993/94 season. Cole was inspirational in helping Newcastle United getting into the 1993/94 Premier League season, making the Magpies one of the first three sides to earn promotion to the division.
Then a 42-game competition, Cole’s goals that term inspired Newcastle to a shock third-place finish, with the forward being named as the PFA Young Player of the Year.
2) Kevin Phillips - 30 goals
Sunderland were relegated from the Premier League in 1997 and next season they brought in Kevin Phillips from Watford in July which proved to be a masterstroke. He helped the side getting a promotion just after one year and even made a quick impact in English first division in his very first season. He scored 30 goals in 1999/2000 campaign winning the Golden Boot.
3) Stan Collymore - 22 goals
A third-place finish from a newly-promoted team is impossible these days, but Nottingham Forest did this in 1994-95 season thanks to Collymore’s goals. He scored 19 league goals to help the European winners getting the automatic promotion under Frank Clark and later the following season even produced a better number with 22 goals which helped them finish third. He later sealed an English-record £8.5m move to Liverpool in the summer of 1995 and had a fruitful time over Anfield.
4) Andy Johnson - 21 goals
Crystal Palace were never a contender for Premier League but astonishingly the former English forward scored 32 goals in the 2003-04 season to guide them to the Premier League. Although next season he could not keep his team maintain the status but his 21 goals were second only to Thierry Henry in the 2004/05 season.
5) Marcus Stewart - 19 goals
Ipswich Town's hero, Stewart was a Huddersfield icon when he moved to Portman Road Stadium in 2000. He helped the side getting promotion in his very first season and the very next season made his big mark in the Premier League as well.
Firing a huge 19 goals to finish behind only Chelsea's Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in the race for the Golden Boot, he helped Ipswich in getting a place in the UEFA Cup. Although, his team again went down in the second division just a year later.