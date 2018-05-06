Football

Please win this one - Ferguson's former Man Utd players wish legendary manger well

Posted By:
Alex Ferguson
Alex Ferguson

London, May 6: Alex Ferguson's former Manchester United players were among the football stars to wish the legendary manager well after it was confirmed he underwent emergency surgery following a brain haemorrhage.

United said the procedure "has gone very well", but the 76-year-old remains in intensive care.

Peter Schmeichel, Andy Cole and Michael Carrick were among the club figures to send their thoughts to Ferguson, while Manchester City also issued a message of support.

Here are some of the posts by players past and present after the news about Ferguson's health emerged:

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

Story first published: Sunday, May 6, 2018, 1:30 [IST]
Other articles published on May 6, 2018

Latest Videos

+ More
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More
POLLS

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel