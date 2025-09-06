Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final Match Online And On TV In India?

Football Pochettino Confirms No Lasting Issues With Pulisic Ahead Of USMNT Return Against South Korea Mauricio Pochettino reassures that any past disagreements with Christian Pulisic are resolved. As the USMNT prepares for a match against South Korea, both coach and player focus on future goals. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 2:22 [IST]

Mauricio Pochettino has clarified that there are no lingering issues with Christian Pulisic regarding his decision to miss the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Pulisic, who plays for AC Milan, chose to rest instead of participating in the tournament. Although he wanted to join some pre-tournament friendlies, Pochettino decided not to include him. Despite criticism from Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan, Pochettino assured that everything is fine between them.

The USA reached the Gold Cup final with a makeshift team but lost 2-1 to Mexico in Houston. As Pulisic prepares for a likely return against South Korea on Saturday, Pochettino expressed optimism about their relationship. "For me, it's in the past," he said during a conference. "This type of thing happens; we all make mistakes sometimes because we all read situations in a different way."

Pochettino emphasised that moving forward is crucial and highlighted the importance of intelligence in handling such situations. He stated, "It's about being intelligent. It's in the past and we can see now with different players." He added that Pulisic is happy and remains an essential player for the team as they prepare for the World Cup.

The upcoming match at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey will reunite Pochettino with Son Heung-min, who recently joined Los Angeles FC after a decade in the Premier League. Son was instrumental during Pochettino's time at Tottenham Hotspur. Reflecting on their relationship, Pochettino said, "It's going to be an amazing opportunity to see each other."

Pochettino fondly recalled his efforts to sign Son while managing Southampton and later Tottenham. "I was always chasing him when I was at Southampton," he mentioned. "When we moved to Tottenham, we chased again and convinced him to join us." He praised Son as a legend at Tottenham and one of the best players globally.

Pochettino described Son as an incredible player and person, saying it would be wonderful to meet again. "He is a legend at Tottenham, one of the best players in the world," he remarked. The reunion promises to be special for both individuals who share mutual respect and admiration.

As preparations continue for future competitions, maintaining harmony within the team remains vital. With key players like Pulisic on board, focus shifts towards achieving success on larger stages like the World Cup. The atmosphere within the squad appears positive as they aim for collective goals.

The emphasis on unity and forward-thinking reflects Pochettino's approach to managing relationships within his team. By addressing past misunderstandings openly and focusing on future objectives, he aims to create a cohesive environment conducive to success on international platforms such as upcoming tournaments.

Overall, these developments highlight how sports figures navigate challenges while prioritising teamwork over individual differences—an essential aspect of achieving excellence collectively across various sporting events worldwide today.