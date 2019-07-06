Pogba responds to Ibrahimovic's bottle cap challenge

London, July 6: Paul Pogba responded to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's challenge in double the style.
LA Galaxy star Ibrahimovic, Pogba's former Manchester United team-mate, did the bottle cap challenge – the latest viral craze – on Thursday, before offering an invite to the France midfielder.
Pogba – whose agent confirmed on Friday he wanted to leave United amid links to Real Madrid – responded in his own way less than 24 hours later.
The 26-year-old opted to kick the lids off two bottles rather than the usual one.
@iamzlatanibrahimovic thanks for the #bottlecapchallenge invite!I’ve just put my pogtouch if you don’t mind 2bottles challenge now
"@iamzlatanibrahimovic thanks for the #bottlecapchallenge invite!!" Pogba wrote on Instagram alongside a video of him kicking the lids off.
"I've just put my pogtouch? If you don't mind 2bottles challenge now?"
@sprakforalla (Zoran) You are welcome @paulpogba you are next #bottlecapchallenge
