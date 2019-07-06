Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pogba responds to Ibrahimovic's bottle cap challenge

By Opta
Pogba, Ibrahimovic
Challenged by his former Manchester United team-mate, Paul Pogba responded to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

London, July 6: Paul Pogba responded to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's challenge in double the style.

LA Galaxy star Ibrahimovic, Pogba's former Manchester United team-mate, did the bottle cap challenge – the latest viral craze – on Thursday, before offering an invite to the France midfielder.

Pogba – whose agent confirmed on Friday he wanted to leave United amid links to Real Madrid – responded in his own way less than 24 hours later.

The 26-year-old opted to kick the lids off two bottles rather than the usual one.

View this post on Instagram

@iamzlatanibrahimovic thanks for the #bottlecapchallenge invite!I’ve just put my pogtouch if you don’t mind 2bottles challenge now

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Jul 5, 2019 at 4:29pm PDT

"@iamzlatanibrahimovic thanks for the #bottlecapchallenge invite!!" Pogba wrote on Instagram alongside a video of him kicking the lids off.

"I've just put my pogtouch? If you don't mind 2bottles challenge now?"

View this post on Instagram

@sprakforalla (Zoran) You are welcome @paulpogba you are next #bottlecapchallenge

A post shared by Zlatan Ibrahimović (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on Jul 4, 2019 at 11:17pm PDT

More FOOTBALL News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 44 - July 6 2019, 03:00 PM
Sri Lanka
India
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Rohit, Kohli eye big records
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, July 6, 2019, 6:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 6, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue