Pogba to Juventus saga

Chennai, January 18: Another transfer window, another round of Paul Pogba to Juventus rumours is doing the rounds!
Pogba, who played for the Bianconeri between 2012 and 2016, made his name as a world class box-to-box midfielder under Massimiliano Allegri.
This earned him a 105 million euros move back to Manchester United. Since then, Pogba has never really settled into the team, both under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and reportedly wants to leave Old Trafford.
Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that a January move for Pogba is off the cards for the French World-Cup winner.
Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus had all expressed interest in Pogba in the past and his contract situation now could make it very affordable for the clubs to sign him.
However, the French international has said that he is fully committed and focused on Manchester United for now.
Juventus are seriously interested in signing Pogba again, who has spent the last decade between the two clubs. The Old Lady are hoping to land Pogba in a cut price deal this summer since his United contract expires in the summer of 2022.
United are willing to allow Pogba to join the Old Lady outfit in a swap deal. Juventus are open to this idea too and had offered Aaron Ramsey as part of the deal in the past few weeks.
The ex-Arsenal man has been in Turin for the past 18 months and has failed to make an impact in the team. Ramsey is not of interest to the Red Devils, neither is Douglas Costa, who had been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the past.
Juventus accepts that neither players are a match for the fee involved in signing the Frenchman. A player swap is the best case scenario for Juventus to sign Pogba.