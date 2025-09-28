Ange Postecoglou Frustrated As Nottingham Forest's Winless Start Continues With Defeat To Sunderland

Unai Emery Calls On Aston Villa To Reach Their Best Level In Search Of First League Win

Nottingham Forest's manager, Ange Postecoglou, expressed disappointment over his team's inability to score in their 1-0 loss to Sunderland. Despite creating several chances, Forest failed to find the net, extending Postecoglou's winless streak to five games since taking charge. Omar Alderete's goal secured victory for Sunderland, who are enjoying a strong return to the Premier League.

Forest had opportunities to equalise, with Chris Wood coming close and Sunderland's goalkeeper Robin Roefs making crucial saves against Omari Hutchinson and Elliot Anderson. Postecoglou felt his team deserved more from the match due to the numerous chances they created. "It was one of those evenings where we should have got the outcome we wanted," he told BBC Match of the Day. "We have enough chances to certainly win the game."

The defeat leaves Forest in 14th place, still searching for their first win since the season opener. The home crowd expressed their dissatisfaction at full-time, which Postecoglou acknowledged. "The fans have got every right to be disappointed," he said. "I understand their disappointment; it's certainly shared by us in the dressing room and by me."

Sunderland remain unbeaten in four league matches and now sit in the top four for the first time since March 2001 after playing five or more games. Manager Regis Le Bris praised his team's resilience and teamwork. "I think it [digging in] is part of our identity," he told BBC Sport. "We know to be competitive in this league we have to work together, to suffer together."

Le Bris also identified areas for improvement, particularly in maintaining possession and advancing play more effectively. "With the ball I think there is still room for improvement," he noted. "We had opportunities to build up play more comfortably but still have many things to learn."

Granit Xhaka has been instrumental for Sunderland, registering three assists so far this season. Only Jack Grealish has more assists at this stage of the campaign. Le Bris commended Xhaka as a key figure within the squad: "He is really smart, he knows how to manage a situation in real time."

The manager hopes Xhaka will continue his form throughout the season and remain an influential presence on the pitch. "I hope he will play for Sunderland for a long time because we need him on the pitch," Le Bris added.

As Nottingham Forest seek solutions to end their winless run, Sunderland aim to build on their promising start by addressing areas needing improvement while leveraging key players like Xhaka for continued success.