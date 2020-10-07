Porto sign Felipe Anderson and Grujic on loan deals

London, October 7: Porto have signed Felipe Anderson from West Ham on loan for the rest of the season.
The Brazil international became the Hammers' record signing in 2018 when he joined from Lazio for a reported £36million fee.
However, the 27-year-old has played only one minute of their Premier League campaign in 2020-21.
Porto, who earlier signed Chelsea's Malang Sarr for the rest of the season, have also secured a loan deal for Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic.
The 24-year-old midfielder has spent the past two years on loan at Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin.