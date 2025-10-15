English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Portugal And Hungary End In 2-2 Draw As Ronaldo Sets World Cup Qualifying Record

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to become the all-time top scorer in World Cup qualifiers, yet Portugal drew 2-2 with Hungary after Szoboszlai's last-minute equaliser. This match halted Portugal's winning streak but they remain at the top of Group F.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

Cristiano Ronaldo's remarkable performance saw him score twice, becoming the leading scorer in World Cup qualifiers. Despite his efforts, Portugal ended up with a 2-2 draw against Hungary. Marco Rossi's Hungarian side took an early lead when Attila Szalai headed in from Dominik Szoboszlai's corner after just eight minutes.

Portugal quickly responded, with Ronaldo equalising 14 minutes later. He capitalised on Nelson Semedo's pass to score from close range. Just before half-time, Ronaldo struck again, volleying in Nuno Mendes' cross to put Portugal ahead. The team looked poised to extend their lead further.

Portugal Draws with Hungary Despite Ronaldo's Goals

Portugal came close to increasing their advantage as Ruben Dias and Bruno Fernandes both hit the woodwork with long-range shots. Meanwhile, Hungary nearly scored again when Attila Szalai connected with Milos Kerkez's cross, but his header clipped the crossbar.

The match took a dramatic turn when Szoboszlai scored a last-minute equaliser for Hungary in the 91st minute. This result halted Portugal's six-game winning streak in competitive matches. However, they remain at the top of Group F despite this setback.

Ronaldo now boasts 41 goals in World Cup qualifying matches, surpassing Carlos Ruiz of Guatemala. His two goals against Hungary bring his total to five goals in the 2026 qualifiers, making him Portugal's top scorer so far. During his 78 minutes on the field, Ronaldo attempted seven shots, more than any other player.

Despite Ronaldo's impressive display and record-breaking achievement, Portugal must wait until next month to secure their spot in next year's tournament. The draw against Hungary means their qualification is not yet confirmed.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 3:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 15, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out