Football Roberto Martinez Reflects On Portugal's Painful Late Draw Against Hungary In World Cup Qualifiers Portugal's Roberto Martinez expressed disappointment over the late draw with Hungary, emphasising the need for improvement as they pursue World Cup qualification. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 13:06 [IST]

Portugal's late-game slip-up against Hungary left Roberto Martinez deeply disappointed. The match at Estadio Jose Alvalade ended in a 2-2 draw, dashing Portugal's hopes of securing World Cup qualification that day. Cristiano Ronaldo's first-half double had put Portugal ahead after Attila Szalai's early goal for Hungary. Ronaldo's goals also made him the top scorer in World Cup qualifiers with 41 goals, surpassing Carlos Ruiz of Guatemala.

In the second half, Portugal came close to extending their lead but hit the woodwork twice. Hungary capitalised on these missed chances when Dominik Szoboszlai scored in injury time to level the match. Martinez expressed his disappointment, stating: "There are no easy games, we need to evaluate, see that we are in a good situation, and there is a lesson that can help a lot for the future, even if now it is painful and a shame, because we wanted to qualify in front of our fans."

Portugal remains at the top of Group F with 10 points, holding a five-point lead over Hungary. With two matches remaining against the Republic of Ireland and Armenia, they need just three more points to secure qualification. Martinez is optimistic about learning from this experience and emphasised the importance of readiness: "It is important to understand that we have a lot of competitiveness in the dressing room, that it is important to always be ready."

Martinez believes that upcoming matches will provide valuable competitive experiences. He stated: "In November, we have two very important games, you create the opportunity for possible qualification. It's better to have competitive games in Ireland and against Armenia to continue to do what we want, to give the level we gave in the Nations League." Despite the setback, Portugal aims to use these challenges as stepping stones towards their ultimate goal.