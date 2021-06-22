Portugal vs France, Euro 2020: Dream11 prediction, Head to Head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, June 22: From the moment the groups for the European Championship were drawn, the Group F immediately caught most attention and the 'Group of Death' has certainly lived up to it's tag so far as it still remains wide open.
World champions France are currently leading the group with four points in two games and will collide against European champions Portugal at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday (June 23) in their final game of the group stage.
The two teams in the final of the 2016 Euros and it was Portugal who prevailed on that occasion, claiming a dramatic extra-time winner against the two-time winners through substitute Eder.
Les Bleus started their campaign with a 1-0 win against Germany but were held to a 1-1 draw by Hungary. Meanwhile, Portugal started their campaign with a 3-0 flyer against Hungary but were brought back to ground by Germany in the second game as the game ended 4-2.
With Joachim Lowe's side facing Hungary at the same time at the Allianz Arena, we can expect a cracker of a game where both teams will be looking to ensure their progress to the Round of 16.
Portugal vs France Head to head record
France hold a massive historical advantage over Portugal having won 19 of the 27 previous meetings between the two European giants. The Selecao have only picked up six wins, while two games have ended in draws.
The most recent meeting between the two countries ended in a 1-0 win for Didier Deschamps' side in the UEFA Nations League back in November 2020.
Portugal vs France Key players
Portugal - Cristiano Ronaldo
This is one of the best squads Portugal have ever had and a 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo still their key player and star performer.
Out of the five goals Portugal have scored in the tournament so far, the legendary forward has scored three and created one. If Portugal have to get a positive result, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has to come with something special.
France - Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe has looked a bit off-colour in the Euros so far but France need him to pick up his game if they have to build on their World Cup glory of 2018.
Portugal vs France probable line-ups
Portugal: Rui Patricio; Nelson Semedo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro; Danilo Pereira, Renato Sanches, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota
France: Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez; N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Corentin Tolisso; Antonie Griezmann; Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema
Kick off time in India and how to watch
Date: June 24 (Wednesday), 2021
Time: 12:30 AM IST
TV Channels: Sony Ten 2SD and Sony TEN 2HD (English)
Live Streaming: SonyLIV and Jio TV