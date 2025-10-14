Football Portugal Seeks World Cup Qualification With Determination, Vitinha States Vitinha highlights Portugal's commitment to securing World Cup qualification against Hungary. With a strong track record, the team aims for early success in the tournament. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 4:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Portugal is determined to secure their spot in the World Cup finals, according to Vitinha. A victory against Hungary in Lisbon on Tuesday, combined with Armenia not defeating the Republic of Ireland, will ensure Portugal's place in the upcoming tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Portugal has a strong record against Hungary, having never lost in 15 encounters (11 wins and 4 draws).

The Selecao have consistently qualified for the last six World Cups, reaching the quarter-finals in Qatar in 2022. They currently lead Group F after winning all three of their matches. Vitinha expressed a desire to secure qualification early. He stated: "Without a doubt. We have that firmly in mind. We can now secure our place in the World Cup."

Vitinha emphasised the importance of maintaining their tradition of reaching the finals but acknowledged it is not an easy task. He added that securing qualification early would allow for a more relaxed training camp in November, although they always aim to win every match.

This year, Vitinha achieved third place at the Ballon d'Or awards, following Ousmane Dembele and Lamie Yamal. The midfielder was instrumental in Paris Saint-Germain's treble-winning season, which included victories in Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and their first Champions League title.

When asked about his Ballon d'Or ranking, Vitinha remarked: "It's always very subjective, always largely dependent on people's opinions." He expressed gratitude towards his teammates for their support and acknowledged that his journey is ongoing. Despite this recognition, he noted that his life remains unchanged.

Vitinha also shared his happiness with his family and friends regarding his individual success. He mentioned that while personal satisfaction is important, he remains focused on improving further if possible.

Portugal aims to continue their successful streak by qualifying for another World Cup. With a strong track record against Hungary and a top position in Group F, they are well-positioned to achieve this goal.