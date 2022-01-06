Postponed Man Utd, Spurs fixtures rearranged

London, Jan 6: The Premier League has confirmed rearranged dates for three fixtures that were postponed over the festive period.
In total, 18 matches were postponed over Christmas as rising coronavirus cases at clubs across the league led to large-scale disruption.
The issues have continued into the new year, with the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Arsenal having to be pushed back, while the Reds' FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury Town this weekend is also in doubt.
Three top-flight games were rearranged last week, with Southampton versus Brentford, Everton versus Leicester City and West Ham versus Norwich City to be played on January 11 and 12.
Now, three more games have been confirmed to be taking place the following week, including fixtures for Manchester United and Tottenham.
Brentford host United on January 19, while Leicester and Spurs face each other in the day's other fixture.
January 18 sees Burnley host Watford and Chelsea visit Brighton and Hove Albion.
The latter game was set to take place in February, but has had to be moved forward due to the Blues' participation in the FIFA Club World Cup. The teams drew 1-1 at Stamford Bridge on December 29.
Arsenal's match with Burnley that was planned for Saturday, January 22 has now been pushed back to January 23, with the Gunners set to play Liverpool in the rearranged EFL Cup fixture on January 20.