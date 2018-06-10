Poulsen beauty awakes goal-shy attack

Denmark, June 10: Yussuf Poulsen's stunning strike awoke Denmark's goal-shy attack from its slumber to inspire a 2-0 defeat of Mexico in their final World Cup warm-up match. Denmark struggled to find the net after thrashing Republic of Ireland 5-1 in the qualifying play-offs and looked set for a third consecutive goalless draw in Brondby.
But after toiling in front of goal, Poulsen bent a glorious 71st-minute effort into the top-left corner to lift the mood, before Christian Eriksen netted a quickfire second.
The result will be a boost for Denmark ahead of their World Cup opener against Peru next Saturday, while Mexico face the even more daunting task of defending champions Germany the day after.
Denmark started brightly and Nicolai Jorgensen glanced an early header wide before seeing a close-range effort blocked by Guillermo Ochoa, who soon denied new Borussia Dortmund signing Thomas Delaney.
However, Mexico, led by the dazzling Jesus Manuel Corona on the left, built some momentum and tested Kasper Schmeichel through Hector Herrera's strike.
Schmeichel saved again when Oribe Peralta volleyed on target, but Denmark regained a measure of control with the impactful half-time introductions of Martin Braithwaite and Kasper Dolberg.
Braithwaite centred for his fellow substitute to stab wide, before twice failing to beat Ochoa from a tight angle on the left.
It looked like Denmark would be frustrated once again until Poulsen cut inside from the left and lifted a gorgeous curler over Ochoa and into the net.
That was the lift the home side needed, with Eriksen bursting through on the right three minutes later to hammer a low finish past the goalkeeper and seal a fine win.
Aleksandar Mitrovic helped himself to a hat-trick as Serbia concluded their World Cup preparations with a 5-1 demolition of Bolivia in Graz.
Mladen Krstajic's side hit the front in the fourth minute when Mitrovic escaped the attentions of the Bolivia defence to power home Adem Ljajic's left-wing corner at the near post.
Ljajic got in on the act a quarter of an hour later when he crisply finished Dusan Tadic's pass from 12 yards and Mitrovic lashed beyond the helpless Guillermo Viscarra, whose backline appeared to have downed tools by the 23rd minute.
A seemingly aimless set-piece attack ended with Mitrovic hoofing the ball over his shoulder towards the far post, where Branislav Ivanovic gleefully found the target with a thunderous volley.
Left-winger Jhasmani Campos salvaged a modicum of pride for Cesar Farias' men in the 48th minute before Mitrovic claimed the matchball in style, rifling into the top right corner having advanced to the edge of the box amid more leisurely Bolivian defending.
Serbia have been drawn alongside Brazil and Costa Rica in Group E at Russia 2018, where they kick-off against Costa Rica next Sunday.
Morocco will head to the World Cup in good form after cruising to a 3-1 win over Estonia in their final pre-tournament friendly on Saturday.
The first-half display of Herve Renard's men gave every indication they could cause something of an upset in Group B - which also features Spain, Portugal and Iran - as they played some eye-catching football.
While their intensity dropped off in the second period, they are likely to travel to Russia in buoyant mood.
Morocco had little difficulty establishing control and were fully deserving of their early lead, secured by Younes Belhanda in the 11th minute as he converted Ayoub El Kaabi's low cross from close range.
Estonia were their own worst enemy seven minutes before the break, as Amine Harit was clumsily tripped in the penalty area and Hakim Ziyech coolly slotted the spot-kick away.
Proceedings were more even after the interval and Estonia began to offer a threat in the final third, Konstantin Vassiljev testing Munir Mohamedi and Ats Purje shooting just over following a fine solo run.
Purje did get on the scoresheet late on, cleverly making space for himself in the area and finding the bottom-right corner, but just a few minutes earlier Morocco had effectively wrapped things up – Youssef En-Nesyri tapping in Belhanda's pass.
Morocco face Iran on Friday in their World Cup opener.
Peru extended their unbeaten run to 15 matches with a 0-0 draw with Sweden as both teams completed their World Cup preparations in Gothenburg.
The South American side's sensational streak has seen them secure a place in the upcoming finals for the first time since 1982, with Ricardo Gareca's men then kicking on and impressing in each friendly leading up to the tournament.
That run continued against Sweden in an entertaining yet goalless clash that slowed in the closing stages as attentions turned towards the excitement of the competitive openers to come.
An open first half had seen chances at both ends. Luis Advincula's charging run teed up Jefferson Farfan to shoot into Robin Olsen's legs, before Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese parried clear from an acrobatic Viktor Claesson volley.
The two sides kept pushing after the break, but opportunities were rather more scarce and neither could forge a breakthrough before substitutions disrupted the flow of the game.
Both managers will have drawn encouragement from aspects of the performances nevertheless. Peru start their finals campaign against Denmark on Saturday, and Sweden's meeting with South Korea takes place two days later.
Source: OPTA
