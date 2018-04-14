Premier League: Chelsea claim first win from 2-0 down since 2002

London, April 14: Chelsea's 3-2 win over Southampton on Saturday was their first victory from two goals down in the Premier League since August 2002.
Antonio Conte's men produced a lacklustre display in the first half at St. Mary's, and fell behind to Dusan Tadic's opener.
Jan Bednarek, making his first start for Saints, then doubled the hosts' lead in the 60th minute, leaving Chelsea facing the prospect of a sixth league defeat in nine matches.
But Olivier Giroud was introduced from the bench right after Bednarek's goal and he soon made an impact, pulling one back with a header - his first top-flight goal since joining from Arsenal in January.
Eden Hazard levelled with an emphatic finish before Giroud – just eight minutes after his first – got a second to leave Saints deflated and defeated.
2 - Chelsea have won a Premier League game from two goals down for the first time since August 2002 under Claudio Ranieri (3-2 v Charlton). Throwback. pic.twitter.com/k7HefQS0Fi— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 14, 2018
It was the first time they have produced such a fightback since Claudio Ranieri's tenure in 2002.
On that occasion goals from Paul Konchesky – who was also sent off – and Richard Rufus put Charlton Athletic in charge, but Gianfranco Zola got Chelsea back in the contest.
Carlton Cole and Frank Lampard then netted in the last six minutes to complete the comeback.
Burnley scored twice in the opening nine minutes en route to a 2-1 victory over Leicester City that propels the Clarets significantly closer to a potential place in Europe next season.
These two sides came into Saturday's clash at Turf Moor separated by six points in the race for seventh, which will be enough for a place in the Europa League qualifying rounds if struggling Southampton do not upset the odds and prevail from an FA Cup semi-final line-up also comprising Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham.
And early goals from Chris Wood and Kevin Long stretched the Clarets' advantage over their eighth-placed opponents to nine points with five matches remaining.
Wood, who won the Championship with Leicester ahead of Burnley in 2013-14, netted his fifth goal in as many matches by scoring at the second attempt after Kasper Schmeichel's save landed back at his feet.
Jordan Ayew grabbed another valuable point for Swansea City's survival bid as he secured a 1-1 draw at home to Everton.
Carlos Carvalhal's men made most of the running at the Liberty Stadium but Kyle Naughton's unfortunate own goal in the 43rd minute left them chasing the game.
That was something an Everton side grasping for any kind of fluency allowed them to do and Jordan Ayew – back in the side following a three-match ban for his red card in last month's 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town – crowned an enterprising display with a fine 71st-minute finish.
Victories for Huddersfield Town and Crystal Palace have dropped Swansea down to 17th but the all-important gap between themselves and third-bottom Southampton is five points with as many games remaining.
Source: OPTA
