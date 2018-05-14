Premier League clubs look to sign up Alex McCarthy

Bengaluru, May 14: Three Premier league sides, Arsenal, Liverpool and newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers are ready to fight it out to sign Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy in the Summer, according to reports.
The 28-year-old has spent most of his career in the top-flight as a backup option for clubs and after his arrival at Southampton, he again was the second choice behind Fraser Forster. However, an injury to the Englishman and later dip in form this term gave the 28-year-old a go to be the number one for a short time.
Moreover, since putting up the number one jersey the goalkeeper impressed heavily and helped Saints to remain in Premier league, surviving the drop and made 17 Premier League appearances. His impressive short display also earned him the Saints player of the year award recently.
Now according to reports, Scouts from all three above mentioned club who are in the market to sign new goalkeepers this summer have watched McCarthy extensively this season.
The Gunners are searching for a new goalkeeper with Petr Cech past his prime and backup keeper David Ospina failing to make a strong position. Cech is also said to end his Premier League career this summer thus Gunners are searching for a number one or backup option for Ospina.
Liverpool, on the other hand, could lose their number one Mignolet in the Summer who has been replaced by last year's signing Karius. The Anfield side is content with the German keeper's display. But still a new and reliable backup option appears to be on the Reds' wish list.
Wolves, on the other hand, are looking for a new keeper who has premier league experience and despite having John Ruddy, who was one of championship's best keeper, they could budge on Mccarthy.
McCarthy joined Southampton in 2016 in a £3.5million deal from Crystal Palace and mostly been a backup choice at Saints. But after his sudden rise this season, they are now reportedly ready to produce a fight to keep McCarthy's services and apparently it would take a bid in excess of £30million for them to even consider his sale.
McCarthy currently has only one year remaining on his current deal and if such offers from big clubs arrive where he can experience European football, he may consider all of his options. The 28-year-old England international has made 32 appearances in all competitions this season and kept 11 clean sheets.
