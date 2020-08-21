Premier League clubs who should look to sign AS Roma star

Kolkata, August 21: The rumour mill is strong in Italy about Serie A giants AS Roma having put their star striker and skipper Edin Dzeko up for sale, that too for a reasonable amount.
The Serie A side have been struggling financially for quite some time now and the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has made their situation even worse which is why the Giallorossi are looking to balance their books by selling their big names.
Despite the fact that he is 34, Dzeko is still a top class striker who has been a success at every club in his career. A number of Premier League clubs have been linked with the services of the former Manchester City star.
We look at three clubs in England's top tier who should be considering a move for the Bosnia and Herzegovina striker.
Newcastle United
Newcastle have not had much luck with strikers in the recent past and the last season was no exception despite the club record signing of Joelington from Hoffenheim. Dzeko would be a fantastic addition to the Magpies attack and looks still capable of scoring more than 10 goals in Premier League if not 15.
Everton
Despite the fact that Dominic Calvert-Lewin has had a pretty decent season up front having scored 13 Premier League goals this season, he has failed to find the back of the net in the last 10 games of the season. Carlo Ancelotti has every reason to look for a striker who could compete with the Englishman for a place up front and Dzeko is more than capable of that.
Liverpool
It is quite evident that Liverpool do not have much depth in their attack and there is a huge difference in the quality of their first-choice front three of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah and the rest. Dzeko is someone who can close in that gap with his reliability in front of goal.