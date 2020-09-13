Premier League data dive: Salah matches Aldridge, Willian on a par with Parlour

London, September 13: Mohamed Salah turned on the style as Liverpool fended off Leeds United in a seven-goal thriller on the first day of the Premier League season.
The Reds' 4-3 victory over their promoted visitors came on the back of two penalties and a sumptuous finish from Salah, whose hat-trick was an opening-day rarity.
As last season's top-flight champions launched their season in dramatic style, so others began to show what they might offer in the months ahead.
FA Cup holders Arsenal are targeting a much-improved league campaign in 2020-21, and their 3-0 win at Fulham was a promising start, with new signing Willian playing a key role.
Crystal Palace made an early breakthrough and made it count against Southampton, while Newcastle United's recent investments began to pay off as they earned a win at West Ham. We take a look at that and more thanks to Opta.
Liverpool 4-3 Leeds United: Super Salah
Egyptian striker Salah became the first Liverpool player to mark the beginning of a league season with a hat-trick since John Aldridge 32 years ago.
What a pulsating game that was folks!defensively we were poor, but great to see Salah back to his best!bravo Leeds for having a proper go!!ynwa— John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) September 12, 2020
Aldridge's treble came at the start of a 1988-89 season that was overshadowed by the tragedy of the Hillsborough disaster. The then-Republic of Ireland star grabbed all three in a 3-0 away win over Charlton as the defending league champions made a flying start. They would go on to finish second in the First Division and win the FA Cup.
It has taken Liverpool three decades to put together a team to match the peak Reds sides of that era, but there can be little doubting Jurgen Klopp's side would be a match for the best XI Kenny Dalglish could put together.
Against Leeds, Salah was a titan of the Reds attack, attempting nine shots at goal, having more touches of the ball (88) than any other Liverpool player and playing more passes (44) in the Leeds half than anyone else on the home team.
Fulham 0-3 Arsenal: Willian, that was really something
New boy Willian was on fire for Arsenal, becoming the first player to have two assists on debut in the Premier League for the north London giants since Ray Parlour in 1992.
I'm very happy with my debut! Great team work guys! But it's only the beginning, let's keep working hard! Thanks for all the support Arsenal fans!💪👊 #arsenal #premierleague #debut #W12 pic.twitter.com/eDpl9eSNjt— Willian (@willianborges88) September 12, 2020
Back in west London, former Chelsea midfielder Willian showed just why Mikel Arteta wanted to bring him to Arsenal.
His experience could be key this season, and his creativity has always been a danger to opponents, with the Brazilian playing a key role in second-half goals from Gabriel and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Just like 'Romford Pele' Parlour all those years ago, Willian could soon establish himself as a favourite of Arsenal supporters. He hit the post too, with a 94.7 per cent passing accuracy in the Fulham half wreaking damage.
Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton: Ahead at the break, Palace take some stopping
When Roy Hodgson's Eagles go to the dressing room ahead at half-time, invariably they will have a good day. In the past 15 Premier League games when they have led at the break, Palace have won 13 times and drawn twice.
50 - Wilfried Zaha's opener for Crystal Palace was his 50th goal in league football (excluding play-offs). Super. #CRYSOU pic.twitter.com/C1KQo3RSN9— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 12, 2020
Wilfried Zaha - and isn't it so often him - put Palace in front against Southampton after 13 minutes, and they held on to that lead to snatch a welcome opening three points on Saturday.
The last time Palace led at half-time in the Premier League and lost was in January 2019, when at Anfield they got ahead thanks to Andros Townsend but lost a helter-skelter match 4-3 to Liverpool.
At home, they have won six consecutive games when armed with a half-time lead, last losing from such a position at Selhurst Park against Watford - also in January 2019.
West Ham 0-2 Newcastle United: Signed, sealed, and already delivering
Callum Wilson loves playing against West Ham. At least that's what the numbers tell us. The former Bournemouth striker has now netted eight goals in nine league appearances against the Hammers.
A clean sheet and 3 points and goals for @CallumWilson and @JeffHendrick92. A brilliant start for the toon @NUFC ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️👏🏻👏🏻— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) September 12, 2020
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce might just be having an outstanding transfer window. Only time will prove that theory, but Newcastle could hardly have made a brighter start as they launched their campaign with a win courtesy of goals from new arrivals Wilson and Jeff Hendrick.
Wilson has scored more goals against West Ham than he has managed against any other team in his league career, and his close-range effort on Saturday helped Newcastle end their run of slow starts.
Arriving at the London Stadium, Newcastle had lost six out of their past seven league season openers, drawing the other, with their last win on the first day of a campaign having come against Tottenham in 2012.
Yet of course they traditionally enjoy trips to West Ham, with their away record against the Hammers now showing 10 wins. Only against Tottenham – also 10 wins – have Newcastle won as many matches away from St James' Park in the Premier League era.