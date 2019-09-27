Premier League, Everton vs Manchester City: Three key battles

Bengaluru, September 27: Manchester City travel to Merseyside on Saturday (September 28) to face an Everton side who look to be in a mess.
In terms of form and everything, this game looks like a mismatch but Everton have a reputation of being a team that is hardly predictable. At home, they have salvaged good results against big teams in the past and even though it will be a difficult task against Manchester City, it is not impossible.
The Cityzens will be looking to close in the gap with league leaders Liverpool who could be eight points ahead of them before the kickoff as they play the first game of the weekend against new boys Sheffield United.
After their 3-2 loss against Norwich, City have responded by winning their last three in all competitions by a combined scoreline of 14-0 and will be looking to destroy struggling Everton.
In this article, we will discuss three individual battles those could decide the fate of the game:
Dominic Calvert-Lewin vs Nicolas Otamendi
Marco Silva has shown a lot of faith in Everton youngster Dominic Calvert-Lewin who has been used the most as the number nine this season. In such a big game, Calvert-Lewin will be the ideal choice up front ahead of the likes of Kean and Tosun as Calvert-Lewin is a better option on the counter thanks to his pace.
With Laporte and Stones both out with injuries, the City defence can be exploited and Nicolas Otamendi must ensure that he does his job perfectly alongside makeshift defender Fernandinho at the heart of the defence.
Kevin De Bruyne vs Morgan Schneiderlin
Stopping a Manchester City side when they are in full flow is a job next to impossible but if Kevin De Bruyne can be kept silent, there is a good chance that Manchester City can become a bit weak.
The Belgian is the prime creator of the side managed by Guardiola. He is their architect as well as being a tireless runner in midfield who always looks for a killer pass and more often than not, finds one. Experienced Morgan Schneiderlin will be trusted upon by Marco Silva to keep De Bruyne at bay however the job will be pretty difficult.
Bernardo Silva vs Lucas Digne
Bernardo Silva and Lucas Digne have been the two best and most important players for the two teams respectively since the start of the last season and the two will face off against each other on Saturday.
Bernardo Silva can create an absolute havoc from the right flank and Lucas Digne must be at his best to stop the Portuguese from hurting the Toffees.
Digne is naturally an adventurous full-back and often the outlet for Everton from the left-hand side. But against someone like Bernardo Silva playing through his side, he must keep his concentration defensively and only burst forward when he has got the cover from his teammates.