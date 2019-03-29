The big Friday Premier League quiz

London, March 29: Tired of your mates recycling the same old football trivia questions from years gone by?
Bring them bang up to date and get them guessing with our Opta-powered Premier League quiz.
All the answers are at the bottom of the page, so you can claim the high ground when it comes to statistical knowledge!
1. One Premier League player has been involved in 34 goals (28 scored, six assisted) against newly promoted opposition since the start of last season. Who?
2. If Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial score against Watford, it will be the first time since 1995-96 that United have had four players reach double figures in a single Premier League season. Who were the four that term?
3. West Ham's Javier Hernandez has scored 52 Premier League goals, all of which from inside the penalty area. Who is the one player to have scored more (56) than the Mexican exclusively in the area?
4. Jefferson Lerma has already received 11 yellow cards in the Premier League, despite only joining Bournemouth for this season. The most bookings in a single season is 14 from the 2010-11 campaign, but who holds that record?
5. If Huddersfield Town lose to Crystal Palace on Saturday, Jan Siewert will become the first permanent Premier League manager to lose his first five away matches in the competition since 2013-14. Which manager suffered that run?
Answers: 1. Sergio Aguero 2. Paul Scholes, Andy Cole, Ryan Giggs, Eric Cantona 3. Tim Cahill 4. Cheick Tiote 5. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer