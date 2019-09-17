Premier League heroes and villains of gameweek 5

Bengaluru, Sept. 17: Only a few weeks into the 2019/20 Premier League season and we have already had a host of surprise performances that continued this weekend.
Liverpool continued their dominance as they brushed aside Arsenal at Anfield to maintain their perfect start to the new season while Manchester City got back to winning ways at Bournemouth.
After a disappointing start to the campaign, Newcastle surprised Tottenham taking all three points on Sunday while a European hangover saw Wolves drop points at home to Burnley.
But who gets the plaudits this weekend and who could be taking a spell on the sidelines come Saturday? Here's Starsports list of the week.
Villain- Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester City)
After the departure of Maguire, Rodgers kept confidence in his own defensive unit and in spite of getting a new name, last year's arrival Caglar Soyuncu is now the leading candidate in the backline. The Turkish defender although is yet to replicate the charisma of Maguire in the backline but has been decent enough so far. But his sole mistake turned to be fatal against Manchester United. England striker Rashford was put down by Lhim in the box as what looked like an unnecessary contact, giving Manchester United the only big chance in the game and the only goal from the spot-kick.
Hero- Heung Min Son (Spurs)
Spurs got back to winning ways with a thumping 4-0 win over Crystal Palace and it was mainly down to the single-handed heroics of their 27-year-old Asian star. First full 90 minutes of the season and the Asian ace rattled down Palace with two quick goals and also provided an assist.
Villain- David Luiz (Chelsea)
Luiz has already made a number of erratic decisions on the park costing his team, including one against Watford in the weekend. He gave away a penalty which equalised the match despite his team having a 2-0 lead one moment. It was his second penalty concede in as many as four games. The Brazilian is well known for his hazardous style of play but if it continues he may soon be benched by the manager.
Hero- Tammy Abraham (Chelsea)
After a tough start to the season, missing the decisive penalty in the Super Cup shootout against Liverpool, the Chelsea player has not had to look back. Seven goals in last three games, he is also the biggest headline maker of this week after helping his side getting all the three points in a tricky away fixture against Wolves after scoring thrice.
Villain- Nicolas Otamendi (Man City)
The experienced Argentina international had been trusted with securing Manchester City's backline after Aymeric Laporte was ruled out for the next few months with a serious knee injury. But after the horrific display in their 3-2 defeat against Norwich Pep Guardiola may well be forced into a rethink now. He was the culprit of City's third goal which ultimately turned out to be the deciding factor.
The Argentine was way too slow to get the ball out from under his feet after getting a straight forward pass from John Stones on the edge of his own box which was picked out by Buendia before Pukki put in a simple finish.
Hero- Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)
Callum Wilson added another two goals to his ever-increasing Premier League tally in Bournemouth's 3-1 win over Everton. The English forward may not be the most glamorous name out here, but on his day he's a dealy man who can cause some real havoc.