Premier League is back: The complete schedule for the remaining fixtures

By Patric Ridge

London, May 28: After what will have been a three-month absence, the Premier League is set to restart on June 17.

Premier League to restart on June 17: reports

The first games following the coronavirus pandemic will see Manchester City take on Arsenal and Aston Villa play Sheffield United, before a full round of fixtures begins on June 19.

Liverpool are a maximum of two wins away from clinching a first title in 30 years, though they could secure the trophy against Everton at Goodison Park on matchday 30 if City lose their first match back against Arsenal.

There is also plenty to play for in the race for European qualification and the battle against the drop.

We look at the outstanding 92 games in the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Matchday 28

Aston Villa v Sheffield United Manchester City v Arsenal

Matchday 30

Aston Villa v Chelsea Bournemouth v Crystal Palace Brighton and Hove Albion v Arsenal Everton v Liverpool Manchester City v Burnley Newcastle United v Sheffield United Norwich City v Southampton Tottenham v Manchester United Watford v Leicester City West Ham v Wolves

Matchday 31

Burnley v Watford Chelsea v Manchester City Leicester City v Brighton and Hove Albion Liverpool v Crystal Palace Manchester United v Sheffield United Newcastle United v Aston Villa Norwich City v Everton Southampton v Arsenal Tottenham v West Ham Wolves v Bournemouth

Matchday 32

Arsenal v Norwich City Aston Villa v Wolves Bournemouth v Newcastle United Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United Crystal Palace v Burnley Everton v Leicester City Manchester City v Liverpool Sheffield United v Tottenham Watford v Southampton West Ham v Chelsea

Matchday 33

Burnley v Sheffield United Chelsea v Watford Leicester City v Crystal Palace Liverpool v Aston Villa Manchester United v Bournemouth Newcastle United v West Ham Norwich City v Brighton and Hove Albion Southampton v Manchester City Tottenham v Everton Wolves v Arsenal

Matchday 34

Arsenal v Leicester City Aston Villa v Manchester United Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool Bournemouth v Tottenham Crystal Palace v Chelsea Everton v Southampton Manchester City v Newcastle United Sheffield United v Wolves Watford v Norwich City West Ham v Burnley

Matchday 35

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace Bournemouth v Leicester City Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City Liverpool v Burnley Manchester United v Southampton Norwich City v West Ham Sheffield United v Chelsea Tottenham v Arsenal Watford v Newcastle United Wolves v Everton

Matchday 36

Arsenal v Liverpool Burnley v Wolves Chelsea v Norwich City Crystal Palace v Manchester United Everton v Aston Villa Leicester City v Sheffield United Manchester City v Bournemouth Newcastle United v Tottenham Southampton v Brighton and Hove Albion West Ham v Watford

Matchday 37

Aston Villa v Arsenal Bournemouth v Southampton Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United Liverpool v Chelsea Manchester United v West Ham Norwich City v Burnley Sheffield United v Everton Tottenham v Leicester City Watford v Manchester City Wolves v Crystal Palace

Matchday 38

Arsenal v Watford Burnley v Brighton and Hove Albion Chelsea v Wolves Crystal Palace v Tottenham Everton v Bournemouth Leicester City v Manchester United Manchester City v Norwich City Newcastle United v Liverpool Southampton v Sheffield United West Ham v Aston Villa

Story first published: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 23:20 [IST]
