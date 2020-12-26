Football
Premier League: Leicester City 2-2 Manchester United: Vardy ends Red Devils' away winning streak

By Guy Atkinson

London, Dec. 26: Manchester United's 10-game winning streak away from home in the Premier League came to an end as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Leicester City on Saturday.

United looked like they would equal Chelsea and Manchester City's record of 11 consecutive victories when Bruno Fernandes put them ahead 11 minutes from time after Harvey Barnes had earlier cancelled out Marcus Rashford's opener.

Jamie Vardy ensured a share of the spoils five minutes from time, though, turning home via a deflection off substitute Axel Tuanzebe.

1
2128430

The result means United remain one point behind second-place Leicester and four behind leaders Liverpool, who play West Brom on Sunday.

Full Time: LEI 2 - 2 MUN
Story first published: Saturday, December 26, 2020, 20:00 [IST]
