Premier League: Major talking points of gameweek 25

Bengaluru, Feb 3: Another game week of Premier League football has passed by and another set of teams has emerged as victors.
Liverpool's victory over Southampton and Manchester City's loss against Tottenham Hotspur now has made the Anfield side sit 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table as they edge ever closer to a first title in 30 years.
At the same time, the fight for top-flight survival at the other end of the table has turned ever-exciting with just six points separating Newcastle in 13th place from second-bottom placed Bournemouth.
In other picks of the game week, Manchester United, Arsenal, Leicester City and Chelsea all dropped points in a compelling fashion.
Here are some major talking points of the gameweek:
Liverpool's title almost wrapped up:
With a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Southampton, Liverpool not only edges closer to their maiden Premier League title but also are in contention of making it to the centurion as well Invincible. 24 wins out of 25, they just need six wins out thirteen to clinch the title which looks inevitable.
Dream debut for Spurs' new addition Bergwijn:
Manchester City's wastefulness in front of opponent box was punished by Tottenham's latest January addition, who gave Spurs a 63rd-minute lead with their first shot on goal before Heung-min Son sealed the points for Jose Mourinho.
Top four race wide open:
Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United have lost a total 24 league games this term and as soon as the possibility represents itself for one of them to take advantage, they will drop points, letting the others off the hook.
However, Spurs win over City now may have given an edge over the other two while the likes of Wolves and newcomers Sheffield too seem to have made an outside chance of clinching a sensational Champions League spot.
Everton coming of age under Ancelotti:
Since Ancelotti took charge of the side, the Toffees have lost only once in the league that too against Manchester City. However, they have been wasteful in front of goals as well as holding up the lead.
Last week they squandered a two-goal lead to draw the game in the dying minuted against Newcastle. But this week they just did the reverse, with a better output. Despite two goals down, they came back to win the game against 2-3 with 10 men, with Mina getting a brace and Walcott scoring a winner.
Gameweek 25 Full-time score:
Leicester 2-2 Chelsea
Bournemouth 2-1 Aston Villa
Liverpool 4-0 Southampton
Crystal Palace 0-1 Sheffield United
Newcastle 0-0 Norwich
Watford 2-3 Everton
West Ham 3-3 Brighton
Manchester United 0-0 Wolves
Burnley 0-0 Arsenal
Tottenham 2-0 Man City