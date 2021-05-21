Premier League Matchday 38: Where to watch the important games this weekend

Bengaluru, May 21: There is just one gameweek left to play in the Premier League season, and it could shape up to be one of the most dramatic endings in league history.
Although the title and relegation spots are already confirmed, the third and fourth place for a Champions League spot along with the Europa League and Conference League places are still up for grabs in the Premier League.
Heading into the final matchday of the season on Sunday (May 23), Chelsea, Liverpool, and Leicester City are separated by just one point and goal difference in the fight for Champions League spots. The scenario is almost the same for West Ham, Tottenham, Everton and Arsenal who look to book their spots for the Europa League and Europa Conference League.
Here are the five most important games which are likely to shape up the final table at the weekend:
1. Aston Villa vs Chelsea (Star Sports Select 2HD, May 23, 8:30 PM IST)
Following the much important win against Leicester during the midweek fixture, Chelsea are very much ahead of the other two competitors for a Champions League spot. But they still need a win against Villa to confirm the third-place finish, without depending on other results. Chelsea have 67 points on board, one more than Leicester and Liverpool.
2. Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Star Sports Select 1, May 23, 8:30 PM IST)
With four wins on the trot, the Reds look to have turned their season around and now just need another triumph for a fourth-place finish. As it stands, they have 66 points and are ahead of Leicester at fourth place on goal difference. A win against Roy Hodgson's side by a fair margin in the weekend would make sure that they don't have to rely on others.
3. Leicester City vs Tottenham (Star Sports 3, May 23, 8:30 PM IST)
Leicester have a big task to achieve on Sunday and need a win as well as have to rely on other outcomes. Rodgers would hope they get a win and somehow Chelsea and Liverpool drop points so that they can move up from fifth to third or fourth spot. Spurs, on the other hand, would also admant of securing a Europa League spot however it would require West Ham to lose the game against Southampton.
4. Arsenal vs Brighton (Star Sports Select 2, May 23, 8:30 PM IST)
Arteta could salvage the season somehow with a win on a penultimate day and securing a spot in the Europa Conference League. However, they also have to depend on Everton and the Spurs game. Both of them dropping points and Arsenal securing all the three points can assure them a spot for next year's, Conference League qualification.
5. Manchester City vs Everton (Star Sports Select 1HD, May 23, 8:30 PM IST)
A dead rubber game as per Manchester City's viewpoint, however, a win against Guardiola could hand Ancelotti a spot in next year's Europa Conference League provided Spurs drop points against Leicester.
Meanwhile, second placed Manchester United's clash with Wolves will be shown live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD on May 23 at 8:30 PM IST.