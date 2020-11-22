Premier League is not just Guardiola v Klopp, says Liverpool boss

London, Nov 22: Jurgen Klopp welcomed the news Pep Guardiola has committed his future to Manchester City, but the Liverpool manager is wary of challenges from elsewhere in the Premier League.
Liverpool and City have been England's two leading teams in recent seasons, with Guardiola's men winning consecutive titles before the Reds - narrowly beaten in 2018-19 - took their crown last term.
That battle is set to continue, even with both sides facing problems, after the City manager signed a new two-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.
Klopp is looking forward to further tussles with the Catalan coach, yet he does not see a two-horse race resuming at the top of the table.
"I'm happy about Pep signing the new contract, but I'm a little bit afraid that it will be Guardiola versus Klopp, or something like that, over the next few years," Klopp said.
"Because it looks like Frank [Lampard] and Chelsea are building a proper team there, Manchester United will not stay without trying and Arsenal will do the same.
"Tottenham look really dangerous this year, Leicester are already really good and 100 per cent Wolves, too, because I see the development and watch a lot of football.
"I see the stats they are making, that's a threat for all of us. [But] I'm happy that Pep stayed with me for longer."
Klopp's future is similarly secure, despite a potential opening with the Germany national team, where pressure is building on Joachim Low after a sensational 6-0 defeat to Spain.
It is a role that interests the Liverpool boss - just not yet.
"Wow! This is one of the questions I have answered most often in my life," Klopp said when asked about coaching his country. "In the future? Maybe. Now? No.
"I have no time for it; I have a job. I'm not sure if anyone has asked for me, or after me, in public, but if they don't know, I have a job here at Liverpool.
"I am responsible for a lot of things here, so I will not go and search for another challenge out there. I have enough challenges after waking up in the morning, so that's enough."