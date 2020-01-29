Premier League quartet want former Liverpool midfielder

Kolkata, January 29: Premier League quartet of Everton, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly locked in a six-way battle with German duo of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for the services of Juventus midfielder Emre Can.
The 26-year-old former Liverpool midfielder has gone out of favour at Juventus despite moving to the Serie A club only in the summer of 2018.
Juventus signed the German international on a free transfer from Liverpool and are reportedly happy to make a profit on him.
The midfielder is surplus to requirements at the Allianz Stadium and it is claimed that a bid of £25m would be enough to seal the deal.
All the Premier League sides that are in the pursuit for the German international need additions in the middle. And, no matter whoever manages to sign Can would certainly grab a bargain as a player of such quality and experience would ideally cost much more in transfer market.
Arsenal, looks like the ideal fit for the German international. Manchester United and Everton are direct rivals of Liverpool with whom Can has a strong connection despite leaving Anfield. And, it is reported that he might reject move to either Old Trafford or Goodison Park out of respect for his former club. At Spurs, he will face a pretty solid competition for places in the holding midfield role.
At Arsenal, Granit Xhaka is a player who is reportedly seeking a move out following his feud with the fans while both Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira have not been able to impress on a consistent basis.
Can would be a welcome addition to the Arsenal midfield. He could never become a regular starter at Liverpool and at Juventus, he was not even named in the UEFA Champions League squad. The German needs regular time on the pitch and Arsenal looks like the place where he can get that.