Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Premier League Review: Arsenal rally to earn derby draw, Richarlison at the double

By Opta
PierreEmerickAubameyang - cropped

London, Sep 1: Arsenal battled back from two goals down at home to draw with rivals Tottenham on Sunday in the final Premier League match before the first international break of the season.

The two north London sides were aiming to bounce back from defeats to Liverpool and Newcastle United respectively but had to settle for a point apiece, despite Spurs leading 2-0 late in the first half of a gripping derby.

Gunners battle back through Lacazette and Aubameyang

The result leaves Arsenal fifth in the table on seven points, while Tottenham are ninth, having not won since the opening day of the season.

Elsewhere, Everton extended Wolves' winless start to the season with a 3-2 victory at Goodison Park thanks to Richarlison's brace in another entertaining back-and-forth.

GUNNERS SHOW SPIRIT IN ANOTHER CLASSIC

North London derbies tend to live up to the hype and this one did not disappoint, with Arsenal recovering from a demoralising first 40 minutes against Tottenham.

Christian Eriksen returned to the Spurs XI following speculation surrounding his future and netted the opener against the run of play, before Harry Kane converted a penalty foolishly conceded by Granit Xhaka to double the visitors' advantage.

However, Alexandre Lacazette superbly reduced the arrears before half-time and a chaotic second half saw big chances at both ends, with Kane striking the post.

Tottenham could not hold on as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang expertly flicked in to equalise, while an offside flag denied Sokratis Papastathopoulos the winner as both sides pressed in the closing stages.

MILESTONES FOR ERIKSEN AND KANE

It was wholly predictable that Eriksen would have a key role on his recall and the close-range finish brought up an impressive milestone.

By scoring his 50th Premier League goal, the midfielder became the first Tottenham player to net 50 times in the competition while also providing a half-century of assists.

There was history for Kane, too, as he drew level at the top of the all-time north London derby top-scorers list. Along with Bobby Smith and Emmanuel Adebayor, he now has 10 in all competitions.

The Spurs duo would surely have preferred to reach such landmarks in a victory, as appeared likely when Kane struck.

RICHARLISON BRACE SETTLES ANOTHER THRILLER

The day's top-flight action got off to a barnstorming start with three goals in the first 12 minutes between Everton and Wolves at Goodison Park.

Richarlison capitalised on a Conor Coady mix-up with Rui Patricio to superbly strike the opener, before the visitors quickly hit back through Romain Saiss – the midfielder prodding past Jordan Pickford after good work from Adama Traore on the right.

The response at the other end was equally swift, however, as Alex Iwobi nodded in Gylfi Sigurdsson's cross.

Jordan Pickford made a superb stop from Patrick Cutrone to keep Everton in front, but Raul Jimenez benefitted from the chaos following a long throw to bravely nod into the corner 15 minutes from time.

Richarlison had the last laugh, towering above Willy Boly to head in the winner and then provoking a stoppage-time challenge that saw the same defender sent off.

More PREMIER LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 416, 36/1 (20.0) vs WI 117
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, September 1, 2019, 23:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 1, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue