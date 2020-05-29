Football
Premier League's four major Golden Glove contenders 2019-20: Stats comparison

By

Bengaluru, May 29: Premier League is all set for a return on June 17 and besides tough rivalry on the pitch, we can also expect big fights for individual accolades. The race for Golden ball is heating up with Aubameyang, Salah, Aguero all leaving no stones unturned to challenge for it. While this has been the case with Golden Glove too.

Last season Alisson just swept the award with 21 clean-sheets but this time around with him out of the scene for long due to injury, three more contenders have emerged. Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel, Burnley's Nick Pope and Sheffield United's Dean Henderson all look to be seemingly engaged for the coveted honour this season.

These four as of now lead the clean-sheet chart and below we have compared their Premier league stat so far:

Clean-sheets

Burnley keeper Nick Pope right now is leading the golden glove contention with 11 clean sheets. Schmeichel, Dean Henderson, and Alisson all have one less figure than him. It is however interesting to notice that Alisson has played the lowest number of games among them with just 20 starts. Henderson has appeared 27 times while the rest two has played every game so far in the league.

Saves per match

Pope has managed the most number of saves per match averaging 3.07 save per game followed by Schmeichel (2.76), Henderson (2.59) and Alisson (2.25).

Save success

The Liverpool keeper, however, has the highest number of save success with 80.36% while Henderson has 76.09%, Schmeichel 74.07% and Pope 68.99%.

Error leading to goals

Alisson and Schmeichel have not made mistakes so far which lead to a goal. Pope, however, has had a hand in conceding 2 goals while Henderson is culpable of one goal.

Penalties saved

Both Pope and Schmeichel have managed to avert one penalty each in the league with Pope facing four spot-kicks and the Leicester keeper six. Henderson has also saved one penalty facing two. Alisson has not faced any kick from the spot yet.

Pass completion

Alisson has the highest pass completion among the four with 84.22% passing success. Schmeichel has the second-best figure with 75.22% while Pope has a poor figure with 37.06%.

Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 13:39 [IST]
