Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Premier League: Scout report of Manchester United's Jason Sancho alternative

By
Premier League: Scout report of Manchester Uniteds Jason Sancho alternative
Jadon Sancho

Bengaluru, May 26: It is quite a public knowledge that Manchester United are desperate to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer but with a host of top European clubs also set to compete them for the signature of the English sensation, the Red Devils know that they could very well miss out on the signature of the generational talent.

If reports in England are to be believed, they have identified an alternative for Sancho if they miss out on his signature and the player they are said to be watching is Schalke wonderkid Rabbi Matondo. Here, we will take a look at the 19-year-old Liverpool boy who could be on his way back to Manchester next summer.

He followed Sancho's path

Born in Liverpool, Matondo came through the ranks of Cardiff City before getting his big move to Manchester City in 2016. And just like Sancho, he decided that he was ready to play first-team football and followed his former academy teammate Sancho to Germany.

In January 2019, he signed for Schalke for a whooping £11 million and the move has certainly worked for him as he has made his name among the biggest talents in Europe already and has also become a mainstay in the Wales national team managed by Ryan Giggs.

A versatile attacker

Matondo is a versatile player who can feature on either flank as well as a striker. With his pace to burn and amazing ability on the ball, he is a nightmare to any defender. The 19-year-old might be still a raw talent who needs refinement and polishing, but he has already shown that he is capable of reaching the top.

In a Manchester United side that mostly relies on pacey players like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial up front, Matondo would be a very useful addition and that too on a decent price, unlike Sancho who could cost them more than £100 million.

Strengths

Blessed with his an explosive pace, the Welshman can outrun most defenders and that his certainly his biggest strength. The teenage sensation has attempted 2.81 take-ons per 90 minutes this season in Bundesliga and 1.48 of those have resulted in success which shows that how brilliant dribbler he is. Although he’s yet to record an assist for David Wagner's side, with a season xA of less than 0.5 but, importantly, he still creates 1.04 chances per 90. In Wagner's fluid system that relies on heavy pressing and quick counter-attacks, Matondo averages 0.59 fast breaks per 90 which shows that he would be a great fit for a club like Manchester United who usually plays counter-attacking football.

Weaknesses

Just 19 years of age with less than 30 senior appearances to his name, Matondo is still very much raw and unrefined talent and that is expected. With more and more experience and first-team exposure, he will certainly improve on his biggest weaknesses like decision making.

Sometimes, he holds the ball for too long and hesitates to make the final pass but that is an area where most young players lack early in their careers. He also needs to bulk up in order to not be outmuscled by opponents.

The 19-year-old reminds of a young Raheem Sterling when he made his way to the first-team of Liverpool. Under the right guidance, he can certainly become an elite footballer and Manchester United could definitely take a chance with the wonderkid.

More MANCHESTER UNITED News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: BVB 0 - 1 FCB
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 11:14 [IST]
Other articles published on May 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue