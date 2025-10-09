After T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025, Renowned Designer to design Jersey for This Massive Event!

Football Premier League set for to Grassroots Football Development in India, New Project to be Launched Soon By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 13:42 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Premier League has reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing grassroots football in India through a new Community Coach Development Programme held in Mumbai.

The three-day initiative formed the centerpiece of the League's broader fan and community engagement drive - marking a significant milestone since the opening of its Mumbai office earlier this year.

Organised in collaboration with the British Council, the training brought together coaches from the Premier League, Brentford, and Newcastle United to guide 30 community coaches from across India. The sessions aimed to enhance coaching expertise and expand access to quality football education nationwide.

The programme concluded with a showcase event at Mumbai's Cooperage Football Ground, where the trained community coaches conducted sessions for 80 children from the Oscar Foundation. The event demonstrated how local leaders are being empowered to inspire and nurture the next generation of players through football.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and former England striker Michael Owen joined as special guests, interacting with coaches and young participants. Starmer praised the initiative, calling football "a force that brings communities together and changes lives," and commended the Premier League for exporting not just the sport but also its community spirit to India.

Michael Owen echoed that sentiment, describing India's growing enthusiasm for football as "incredible," and lauding the League's nearly two-decade-long effort in using football as a tool for social impact.

Since its collaboration with the British Council began, the Premier League has helped upskill more than 41,000 coaches, referees, and educators across 29 countries, impacting over 2.2 million young people. In India alone, training has reached 18 states, supporting more than 7,500 professionals and benefitting over 164,000 youth.