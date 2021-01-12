Premier League: Three affordable players Arsenal should look to improve their squad

Bengaluru, Jan 12: Arsenal have seen their stock plummeting down significantly over the past few years. And, early signs suggested that Mikel Arteta could bring the Gunners back to where they belong when the former club captain took over the club's hot seat. However, things have not quite worked for the north London side this time out. Over the past month, there has been an upturn of form but we have to wait and see if Arteta's boys can keep it up.
One does not need to a football pundit to find out that Arsenal are nowhere close to their rivals in terms of either quality or depth of their squad. And, the Gunners must look to close in that gap soon if they have to improve their position. However, with finances of the club not in a favourable position, Arsenal have a very difficult job to do as improving the squad without spending a fortunes is becoming increasingly difficult. In this article, we will take a look at three players Arsenal could look at if they have to bolster their squad despite keeping their finances in mind.
Denzel Dumfries - PSV Eindhoven
Arsenal's woes at centre-back have somewhat been solved with the acquisition of Gabriel from Lille in the summer and they also have a solid left-back in Kieran Tierney. Now, the area where the Gunners should look to improve in defence is the right-back spot. It is understood that Hector Bellerin is wanted back by his boyhood club Barcelona and that leaves the Gunners with just Cedric Soares.
PSV captain Denzel Dumfries would be a big upgrade on either of the two defenders. He is big, strong, athletic and excellent both defensively and offensively. Just 24 of age, he still has plenty of room for growth and could be a key player at Arsenal and should not be too expensive as well with PSV struggling financially.
Julian Brandt - Borussia Dortmund
Once regarded as one of the biggest talents in world football, Julian Brandt has not quite managed to live up to expectations at Borussia Dortmund following his move from Bayer Leverkusen. His debut season at Signal Iduna Park was pretty solid but this season, his dip in form has coincided with the club's struggling times and it is believed that Borussia Dortmund could be even willing to sell the 24-year-old for around the same fee they splashed on him two years back. For just €25 million, Brandt could prove to be a massive bargain and there is no doubt that he has the ability to completely transform the Arsenal attack.
Carlos Soler - Valencia
Valencia's stature as a La Liga giant has taken a hit in recent seasons as the Los Ches currently sit 14th in the table. One of the club's best players Carlos Soler has still managed to impress though for his boyhood club as he has seven goals and five assists in 16 games in all competitions this time out. Despite the fact that he has a release clause reported to be at around £140 million, Valencia are in a difficult position financially right now and they need to sell in order to balance their books. And, Arsenal should look to take advantage of that as Soler could vastly improve their midfield.