Premier League: Three major talking points of Gameweek 14

Bengaluru, Dec. 2: We are almost at the halfway mark of the Premier League season and the busy period of December would play a major part in deciding the future of many Premier League sides.
There has been twist and tales this week too just like previous matchdays and here are the major talking points from this week which saw a lot of last-gasp results, comeback points while some title challengers stepped up while others fell by the wayside.
Liverpool unbeaten but title challenge could have a twist
Liverpool are still unbeaten in the league as they secured yet another hard-fought 2-1 win over Brighton at home but their so-called main challenger Manchester City fell short yet again with a 2-2 draw away at St James Park. The point gap now has been set to 11 points and with Leicester having a dream run at the moment, they have gone above City to be in the second position challenging Liverpool with an eight points gap.
The Foxes took all three points in incredible fashion at the King Power Stadium as Brendan Rodgers side won in injury time to keep Liverpool at hand. Brendan Rodgers' side seems to be delivering one of their best performances of their history and it is bestowing enough promises which could promise that they may somehow put better hurdles to Liverpool than the Cityzens at the moment.
Spurs making big progress to top four
Before Jose Mourinho's arrival, Tottenham was 14th but fast forward two weeks, after two important wins they now sit 5th in the league putting up a strong contention for a top-four spot again. In the first game against Hammers, Mourinho had a late scare with a 3-2 victory and against Bournemouth, it was same with the side again that he got away with a 3-2 win, although it was a lot less nervy than the previous game. City and Liverpool are certain to make into the top four precisely involving in a title battle and joining them in the fight could be Leicester City as well. It now only put Chelsea for a fourth spot and it now could be challenged by Spurs only. The likes of Sheffield and Wolves are too putting up a case for UCL qualification but it's unlikely they could make it with still a long season to go.
Arsenal and United's struggle continue
Eight and ninth in the league, both the Premier League giants so far has struggled to make a challenge to the top four spots and looking at their progress, it is unlikely they would able to solve the mess soon. Arsenal following the sacking of Unai Emery in the weekend could not get past a relegation fighting Norwich as they secured a hard-fought 2-2 draw and it was the same case for the Red Devils as well who salvaged only a draw at home. The point gap of Arsenal and United to fourth-placed Chelsea is 7 and 8 respectively but with both facing tricky games in December it could increase further now, given their underwhelming displays so far.