Coronavirus in sport: Premier League to complete season by June 30?

Bengaluru, April 16: Premier League clubs are slated to meet on Friday (April 17) in the wake of mounting pressure from many clubs to end the season by June 30 due to issues related to player contracts, reports British media.
England's top tier was initially suspended until April 3 after Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus.
The hiatus was subsequently extended until at least April 30 due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the league has effectively been put on hold indefinitely, though there remains a commitment to fulfil all outstanding fixtures.
Currently, Liverpool are 25 points clear on top the table, with most of the teams having at least nine games to play.
Most of the leagues around the world have been brought to a standstill due to the coronavirus which was later described as a 'pandemic' by the World Health Organisation.
How to finish the season will be on top of agenda of the Friday meeting.
Experts and football pundits have weighed in their opinion with Udinese sporting director Pierpaolo Marino asking the Premier League to follow Belgium's Pro League in cancelling the rest of the season
Coronavirus: Premier League will cancel rest of season, says Udinese's Marino
Meanwhile, European football's governing body chief Aleksander Ceferin sees "no way" in which Liverpool could be denied the Premier League title this season despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Liverpool will win Premier League title even if season is cancelled – UEFA president
"I see no way to keep Liverpool untitled," the UEFA chief was quoted as saying in Slovenian sports daily Ekipa.
The main concern ahead of Friday's meeting is that if the season does not end by June 30, out-of-contract and loan players will be able to walk away from their clubs, even though FIFA has recommended that deals due to expire could be extended to the end date of any domestic campaign.
Dates are now available for club football to be played in June and July after Euro 2020 and the Copa America were postponed by a year.
(With inputs from Agencies)