Premier League: West Ham pegged back by Newcastle, Sheffield United deny Burnley

By Rob Lancaster
Shelvey_cropped

London, July 5: West Ham twice failed to hold onto a lead in a 2-2 draw at Newcastle United while Burnley and Sheffield United also finished level at 1-1 in Sunday's Premier League action.

Having defeated Chelsea at home in midweek to ease away from the relegation zone, West Ham picked up a point on their travels to move four clear of 18th-place Aston Villa.

Michail Antonio opened the scoring in the fourth minute but Newcastle responded through Miguel Almiron, the Paraguayan converting Emil Krafth's low cross to cap a flowing team move.

Tomas Soucek put the Hammers back ahead in the second half, only for the visitors to concede just 92 seconds later. Jonjo Shelvey fired in with his left foot to level again, though the visitors did at least avoid an eighth-straight league defeat on the road.

In the early kick-off in the top flight, Sheffield United made sure Burnley remain just behind them in the table thanks to an 80th-minute equaliser at Turf Moor.

John Egan emphatically converted Billy Sharp's flick-on to score his first Premier League goal, the defender showing excellent attacking instincts with his half-volleyed finish beyond Nick Pope.

Burnley had taken the lead thanks to one of their centre-backs, James Tarkowski poking the ball in to break the deadlock shortly before half-time.

Half Time: LIV 0 - 0 AVL
Story first published: Sunday, July 5, 2020, 21:10 [IST]
