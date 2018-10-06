Premier League Wrap: Dier seals victory for unconvincing Spurs

London, October 6: Eric Dier scored the only goal as Tottenham edged 10-man Cardiff in a scrappy Premier League contest at Wembley on Saturday. Dier's goal after eight minutes should have set Spurs on the road to a comfortable victory against a club yet to record a top-flight victory this season.
But that was as good as it got for the hosts, who wasted further goalscoring opportunities and survived periods of sustained Cardiff pressure.
The Welsh club's hopes of snatching a result faded when Joe Ralls was sent off for an appalling challenge on Lucas Moura, with Spurs holding on for the three points.
Keen to bounce back from a 4-2 Champions League defeat at home to Barcelona on Wednesday, Spurs made a flying start.
A Davinson Sanchez header from a corner landed at the feet of Joe Bennett, who could not shape himself for a clearance before England midfielder Dier prodded home.
The Bluebirds threatened a response in the 23rd minute, when Josh Murphy demonstrated his pace before lifting the ball over Hugo Lloris, only for Toby Alderweireld to impressively clear off the line under pressure from Junior Hoilett.
Tottenham should have added to Dier's strike in the closing stages of the first half, when Lucas placed a shot just wide of the left-hand post and Son Heung-min – the architect of his team-mate's chance – blazed over from a promising position just inside the Cardiff box.
The Cardiff goal came under threat once more soon after the restart, with Neil Etheridge pushing a Harry Kane header into the path of Lucas, whose shot was blocked on the line by Sean Morrison.
The task facing Neil Warnock's side got tougher just short of the hour mark, though, when Ralls hacked down Lucas in full flow, earning a red card from referee Mike Dean.
Lloris had to be alert to keep out a Morrison header that would have earned an unlikely, yet deserved point, and Mauricio Pochettino will want to see improvements after the international break.
This victory lifts Spurs to within a point of top two Manchester City and Liverpool ahead of a meeting between the pair on Sunday, while Cardiff remain winless since their return to the Premier League.
Huddersfield Town's wait for a Premier League win this season goes on as David Wagner's misfiring side were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at Burnley.
The Terriers were well on top at Turf Moor, yet they looked destined for defeat through Sam Vokes' first-half header before Christopher Schindler responded midway through the second period.
Wagner's men had enough chances to win this game against hosts who looked out-of-sorts, but the lack of a clinical front man let them down as it has so often this term.
An away point represents a reasonable return, but Huddersfield must start winning games soon or risk being cut adrift in the relegation zone.
Matt Doherty's second-half goal secured Wolves a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace and extended their unbeaten Premier League run to six matches.
Nuno Espirito Santo named an unchanged team for the eighth league game in a row and that familiarity shone through, as they appeared at ease even when under pressure and were deserved winners.
Although Palace were on top in the first half, they were utterly devoid of craft in attack and Wolves went close twice on the break.
Nuno's men made the most of their superior creativity up front and deservedly went ahead in the 56th minute through Doherty and Palace – who have not scored in their four home league games this season – suffered a second successive loss.
Wolves struggled to get out of their penalty area in the opening 30 minutes, but Palace could not break through their visitors despite dominating.
Palace were also caught by two Diogo Jota-inspired counter-attacks, but escaped both times. Raul Jimenez shot just wide of the bottom-left corner on the first occasion, before then being thwarted by Wayne Hennessey in a one-on-one situation.
The hosts eventually tested Rui Patricio just before half-time, the goalkeeper palming Luka Milivojevic's 25-yard free-kick away from his top-right corner.
Wolves were able to get forward more after the break and they took the lead when Doherty played a one-two with Jimenez and squeezed an effort inside Hennessey's near post.
Palace piled the pressure on towards the end, with a Max Meyer volley forcing a save from Patricio, before Jeffrey Schlupp saw two close-range efforts crucially blocked.
Ivan Cavaleiro hit the crossbar and got booked for going head-to-head with Patrick van Aanholt after his introduction, but the match's outcome was unchanged as Wolves held on.
Bournemouth recorded their biggest ever Premier League away victory and stretched 10-man Watford's winless top-flight run to four with a stunning 4-0 success at Vicarage Road.
A second consecutive league triumph for Eddie Howe's side moves them up to fifth in the table, while Watford's season – which started with four straight wins – is in danger of unravelling.
David Brooks – who scored in Monday's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace – got the Cherries on their way early on before Josh King doubled their advantage from the spot after Christian Kabasele had brought him down in the area after 33 minutes.
Kabasele received a second caution and subsequent red for that challenge and the visitors made their numerical superiority count as King and Callum Wilson scored either side of half-time to seal a memorable win.