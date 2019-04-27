Premier League Wrap: Nuno's men strengthen grip on seventh place

London, April 27: Wolves exacted revenge for their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Watford earlier this month as Diogo Jota's goal secured a 2-1 Premier League win at Vicarage Road.
Javi Gracia's side came from two goals down at Wembley on April 7 to book a final against Manchester City but slipped to a defeat on Saturday that leaves them four points behind Nuno Espirito Santo's seventh-place side.
Raul Jimenez continued his impressive season, heading home shortly before the interval to put the visitors ahead, but a mistake from Ryan Bennett gave Andre Gray the opportunity to equalise shortly after the restart.
The game looked to be petering out for an uninspiring draw but Jota – who scored in Wednesday's superb 3-1 win over Arsenal – secured all three points 13 minutes from time.
@DiogoJota18 pic.twitter.com/9fZNL72Eot— Wolves (@Wolves) April 27, 2019
Both sides looked sluggish in the early stages and it was not until the 33rd minute that the first chance was carved out. Jimenez thought he had put Wolves ahead but Etienne Capoue superbly hooked his bundled effort off the line.
Will Hughes then squandered a glorious opportunity to score, inexplicably heading over from just five yards out.
His misery was compounded four minutes before the interval when Jimenez met Jota's cross just six yards out to head home his 13th Premier League goal of the campaign.
Watford pulled level four minutes after the restart and were given a helping hand by Bennett. The Wolves defender's careless pass across the backline was intercepted by Deulofeu and despite Rui Patricio getting down quickly to deny the Spaniard, Gray was on hand to lash home the loose ball from 15 yards.
Jota was to have the final word, however, taking advantage of Ben Foster's rash decision to come for Ruben Neves' cross and steer home to secure a second consecutive Premier League win for Santo's side.
Southampton secured their Premier League status for another season despite twice letting slip a lead in a 3-3 draw with Bournemouth at St Mary's Stadium.
Ralph Hasenhuttl's side scored first through the in-form Shane Long but trailed 2-1 at the interval after goals from Dan Gosling and Callum Wilson.
A see-saw contest on the south coast swung back in the Saints' favour in the second half, James Ward-Prowse levelling at 2-2 before substitute Matt Targett headed in Yan Valery's cross.
However, Wilson's second denied Southampton a fourth win in their last five home games, albeit the point – coupled with Cardiff City's 1-0 loss at Fulham – means they are safe with two fixtures remaining.