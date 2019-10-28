Premier League Wrap: Salah hits winner as Klopp's men sink Spurs; United secure comfortable win over Norwich

London, Oct. 27: Mohamed Salah struck the winner as Premier League leaders Liverpool came from behind to clinch a 2-1 victory over Tottenham.
Harry Kane scored after 47 seconds at Anfield and Jurgen Klopp's men, for all their dominance of the ball, struggled to cope with Tottenham's fast breaks and the irrepressible Son Heung-min.
Son was instrumental in creating the opener for the in-form Kane, who has scored five goals in his last five games for club and country, and Liverpool found Paulo Gazzaniga at his best in the Spurs goal as they pressed hard for an equaliser.
That goal arrived courtesy of a Danny Rose error that let in Jordan Henderson to score, and Salah fired the winner from the penalty spot after Serge Aurier felled Sadio Mane in the box.
The result restored Liverpool's six-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, while mid-table Tottenham are without a league win in their last three attempts.
Moussa Sissoko launched Tottenham into an immediate attack, feeding Son Heung-min who turned inside Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson before crashing a deflected shot onto the post, and Kane was on hand to steer the rebound home with a diving header.
Christian Eriksen went agonisingly close to doubling Tottenham's lead, rolling a shot just wide after Dele Alli's cut-back as the visitors' counter-attacks wrought havoc.
But Liverpool began to dominate and were unfortunate not to equalise as Salah stung Gazzaniga's palms with a pair of powerful drives from the edge of the box and Virgil van Dijk's bullet header was tipped over the bar by the Argentina international.
Gazzaniga saved well from Roberto Firmino before releasing Son who smacked a shot onto the crossbar with Alisson beaten, but Liverpool drew level moments later.
Andy Robertson's high ball into the box was poorly dealt with by Danny Rose whose header played in Henderson, and the England midfielder sent a shot bouncing into the far left corner of the net.
Tottenham defended bravely as Liverpool chased a winner, but Mane was caught by Aurier with 15 minutes left and the referee pointed to the spot without hesitation.
Salah rattled a clinical spot-kick past Gazzaniga and the Reds shut the door thereafter, leaving Spurs with one point from their last three league games.
Manchester United missed two penalties but still eased to a 3-1 win at Norwich City to end their miserable away run in the Premier League and move up to seventh.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men had not won any of their eight away league outings since February but were comfortable winners at Carrow Road on Sunday.
Scott McTominay scored United's 2,000th Premier League goal with 21 minutes played before Tim Krul produced the first of two penalty saves to thwart Marcus Rashford, who redeemed himself with a good finish 30 minutes in.
Anthony Martial was next to be denied from the spot by Krul but the France forward went on to seal the points for United, with Norwich substitute Onel Hernandez's late strike solely a consolation.
Krul produced a superb save to keep out Martial's header from point-blank range, but United were ahead less than a minute later through McTominay's drilled finish into the bottom-right corner.
The visitors were awarded a contentious penalty with 25 minutes played, with VAR adjudging that Ben Godfrey barged Daniel James inside the box.
Norwich will have felt justice was done when Krul got down to his right to keep out Rashford's weak spot-kick, only for the England international to control James' searching pass and slot home for his 50th club goal in all competitions.
United could have extended their lead before the interval but Krul kept out Martial's penalty, again awarded by VAR after Fred's shot hit Todd Cantwell on the arm.
Martial was not to be denied in the 73rd minute after exchanging passes with Rashford and dinking over the onrushing Krul.
Norwich pulled one back with two minutes remaining when Hernandez took the ball from McTominay, raced through and fired past David de Gea, with Mason Greenwood unable to restore the three-goal cushion in stoppage time.
Granit Xhaka reacted furiously to home supporters booing him as Arsenal threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
The Gunners captain cupped his ears to the fans who appeared to ironically cheer him as he left the pitch on the hour mark, before removing his shirt and walking straight down the tunnel.
That is one more headache for manager Unai Emery to contend with after his side threw away a golden opportunity to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League after the defeat to Sheffield United on Monday.
Sokratis Papastathopoulos and David Luiz put them 2-0 up after just nine minutes, but Palace ensured a share of the spoils with a Luka Milivojevic penalty and Jordan Ayew header either side of half-time. Sokratis had a late effort ruled out after a VAR review, as Arsenal's afternoon ended in misery.